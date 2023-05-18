Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 18

Here are New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Anambra Places Bounty On Killers Of US Envoy As Death Toll Rises To 7

The Anambra State Government has placed a bounty on the killers of the United States of America Envoy and security operatives in the Ogbaru local government area.

This is coming as the number of deaths from the incident has risen from five to seven, though no white man was killed by the gunmen.

JUST-IN: Buhari Makes Fresh Appointment 12 Days To May 29

But barely 12 days to handle the baton of leadership to the incoming administration, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Baba Haruna as the new Rector for The Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State.

President Buhari through Alhaji Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education confirmed that Haruna's appointment takes effect from May 2.

Money Laundering: Fayemi Denies EFCC Access To Investigation

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State has denied the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) access over an investigation involving money laundering.

It would be recalled that New Telegraph had earlier sighted an invitation letter sent to Fayemi by the EFCC on Friday, May 12, 2023.

10th Speaker: Place Nigeria’s Interest First, Ooni Of Ife Tells Abbas, Kalu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has urged the APC preferred Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to always have the interest of the country at heart in the discharge of their duties as presiding officers.

The Ife monarch who advised on Wednesday in Abuja when the duo paid him a courtesy visit enjoined Hon. Abbas and Kalu to always have the interest of Nigeria at heart in the course of discharging their duties.

Corruption: EFCC Chair Should Step Aside, Has Questions To Answer, Says Matawalle

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed Matawalle has requested the resignation and probe of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Governor accused Bawa of corruptly enriching himself while asking the anti-graft boss to excuse himself and surrender for investigation.

Handover: Tinubu Should Recruit Core Professionals, Not Recycled Politicians– Walsh

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration and handover of the reins of power, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been advised to recruit core professionals into his cabinet and avoid bringing on board regular politicians, many of whom may be hovering around him for patronage.

The Executive Director, African Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Victor Oluwafemi Walsh gave the advice on Wednesday at an interactive session with critical stakeholders in the public and private sectors of the economy in Abuja.

Senate Asks CBN To Release $717.4m Trapped Arlines Funds

The Senate, yesterday, asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release $717, 478, 606 airlines funds trapped in the country. The apex legislative assembly also called on the CBN to allocate $25 million to airlines operating in Nigeria at its fortnightly dollar auction.

The parliament made these resolutions following the consideration of a motion entitled: "Current issues on airlines' blocked funds in Nigeria," sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti) during plenary. Olujimi is the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Aviation while the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bala Na'Allah (APC, Kebbi) presented the motion on behalf of the sponsor.

Recuse Yourself From Forgery Case Against Mbah, LP Tells Ekwo

The Labour Party (LP) wants Justice Inyang Ekwo of Abuja Federal High Court to recuse himself from the forgery case against the Enugu State Governor-Elect Mr Peter Mbah.

Recall that Mbah, candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tribunal: Tinubu, Shettima Oppose Live Coverage Of Election Petition Proceedings

The president-elect and the vice president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on Wednesday urged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to deny Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party’s request for a live broadcast of the proceedings.

Responding to the suit, Tinubu and Shettima stated that the relief sought by the applicants are not such that the court could approve.

JUST-IN: FG Begins Payment Of Medical Lecturers’ Salary Arrears – ASSU

The Federal Government on Wednesday begins the payment of salary owing some of the Federal University lecturers.

According to a source from the Nnamdi Azikwe University who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the government was particular in the payment of the university lecturers as withheld salaries are been paid to the medical lecturers as at the time being.

JUST-IN: Court Adjourns Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu Till May 19

The Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the hearing between Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who contested on the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Recall that Obi is challenging the electoral victory of Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

I Won Delta Guber Poll, Must Reclaim My Mandate, Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday, declared that he won the March 18 Delta State governorship election and vowed that he would retrieve his stolen mandate from the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori.

Omo-Agege reiterated his claim to victory in the governorship race two months after losing out in the Delta State Governorship election, insisting that he would reclaim his alleged stolen mandate.

Indian Guinness Record Chef Breaks Silence As Hilda Baci Completes 100 Hours Of Marathon Cooking

Late Tondon, the Indian chef and the record breaker of the longest cooking hour in 2019 has said that Guinness World Record for marathon cooking is a record and not a competition.

The Guinness World Record holder made this known while reacting to the news of the Nigerian Akwa-Ibom chef, Hilda Basi who breaks the record for 100 hours of cooking non-stop.

May 29: Full Details Of Tinubu Conversation With US Secretary, Blinken

The incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his resumption to office on May 29, assuring to ensure positive relations with the United States.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Tuesday night in a phone conversation with the Secretary to the United States, Antony Blinken.

Sunday Mbang, Former Methodist Prelate, Dies At 86

Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang is dead. Dr Mbang died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 16 the age of 86 after an impactful earthly ministry of 44 years.

Conference Secretary of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Taiwo announced Mbang's death yesterday.