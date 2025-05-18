Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 18

Share

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, May 18, 2025

Tinubu Arrives Rome For Pope Leo XIV Inauguration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Rome, Italy, to join other world leaders at the inauguration mass, marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Bishop of Rome, Catholic Church, on Sunday, May 18.

President Tinubu’s arrival was contained in a press statement…Read more

I No Longer Comment On Nigerian Politics – Kwankwaso

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has firmly denied making any recent statements concerning Nigerian politics, the administration of President Bola Tinubu, or political developments in the country.

Speaking via his verified social media page, Kwankwaso…Read more

Insecurity: Primate Ayodele Calls For Resignation Of Service Chiefs

Amid the escalating insecurity across the country, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has called on all Service Chiefs to tender their resignation if they are unable to solve the numerous problems ravaging the country.

Primate Ayodele gave this condition in a statement…Read more

Anambra 2025: INEC Releases Gov’ship Candidates’ Details

As the battle for the 2025 Gubernatorial election in Anambra State draws closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday released the personal details of all candidates contesting for the coveted seat.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Anambra…Read more

Yobe: PDP Crisis Deepens Over Constitutional Breach In Ward, LG Congress

The political crisis in the Yobe State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension on Friday as the executive members from all the 17 Local Government Areas accused the state leadership of gross constitutional violations.

Read more Speaking at a press conference following the recently concluded…

2027: There Won’t Be Any Political Party In A’Ibom – Akpabio The President of the Senate and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has posited that there will be no political parties in the State come the 2027 general elections. Read more The Senate President made this remark on Friday… NLC To Shut Down Operation Over 89 Labourers At Dangote Refinery Following the alleged recruitment of 89 unskilled labourers from Katsina State to work at the company’s $28 billion facility in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning to the Lagos State Government and the Dangote Refinery. This was as the Lagos State Chapter of the NLC…Read more JAMB Announces Emergency Counselling Centre For Candidates On Friday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the establishment of a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre. Speaking in a statement issued on its official X handle…Read more Tonye Cole Calls For Re-Evaluation Of Nigeria’s Presidential System 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has called for a national re-evaluation of Nigeria’s presidential system of government. Cole who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics…Read more Oloyede Has Shown Honesty, Transparency By Accepting Blame For JAMB Glitches –Yusuf Ali Professor Yusuf Ali, SAN, the 1st Kuliya Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State, has said that the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede has shown candor, honesty, transparency, humanness, and leadership by accepting full responsibility for the acts of others over the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as the head of the organisation…Read more Nigeria Got $5.34bn, Highest Payment Globally From Shell In 2024 –Report Nigeria got $5.336, 840,193bn from Shell, which is the highest payment of the energy giant globally in 2024. The figure represents a significant rise from the $3.8 billion Shell paid to Nigeria in 2023. The energy major paid a total of $28.095, 510,413bn globally in 2024. Out of the $5.34bn Shell paid to the country, production…Read more Terrorists’ Use Of Drones: Fg Developing New Defence Capabilities, Strategies To Counter Threat –Sources Worried by the renewed attacks on frontline troops by terrorists in the North East theatre of operation, the Federal Government has intensified efforts aimed at developing new defence strategies capable of detecting and countering armed drones, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed. As part of measures to achieve this, plans have been concluded…Read more

Share