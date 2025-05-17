Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 17

Share

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, May 17, 2025

Osinbajo Calls For Scrapping Of Law School

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, has called for a re-examination of the one-year law school programme, suggesting that it should be scrapped in favour of more investment in online learning and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into legal education.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa as the keynote speaker

Alaafin Of Oyo Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Abuja

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, on Friday, visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu's

DSS Sues Pat Utomi Over Alleged Shadow Govt Plan

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday sued Professor Pat Utomi, the 2007 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), over his alleged plan to establish what he calls a “shadow government” in the country.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the DSS

Finland Charges Simon Ekpa With Inciting Terrorism

Finnish prosecutors on Friday said they had charged a man with inciting terrorism online, who a media report identified as Nigerian separatist leader Simon Ekpa.

According to a statement by Finland's National Prosecution

2027: SDP Eyes Victory, Consolidates Party Structure

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has taken strategic steps to reposition itself for success by filling three key vacancies in its National Working Committee (NWC).

In accordance with Article 12.5 of the party's 2022 amended

UNICEF Launches E-Learning In Abia

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)has officially launched the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) in Abia State, marking the state as the 22nd in Nigeria to adopt the digital learning platform aimed at transforming access to quality education.

The launch followed the successful training of 100 teachers

Diri Goes Hard On Cultism, Directs Vc To Expel Culprits

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday, gave a stern warning to students engaging in cult activities at the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area to withdraw from the institution or be ready for expulsion.

Diri also directed the Vice Chancellor and the institution's

Customs Arrests 4 Smugglers Over N1.5bn Rice, Recovers N20.7m

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has intercepted rice, drugs and other contraband worth N1.5 billion in less than one month.

It noted that four smugglers were arrested in connection

Tinubu Appoints Holloway As Chairman Of Theatre Partners

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Disun Holloway as Chairman of Theatre Partners, the body responsible for overseeing the operations and revitalisation of the iconic National Theatre in Lagos, recently renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

Mr. Holloway, a former Lagos State Commissioner

Terror Surge In Sahel Worsening Nigeria’s Insecurity – Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has attributed the recent spike in insecurity in Nigeria to increased terror activity across the Sahel region, warning that fake news is further aggravating public fear and panic.

Speaking to journalists on Friday after a closed-door meeting

Wike: Over 60 Schools Renovated Across FCT Area Councils

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that his administration has renovated and furnished over 60 schools across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Wike made this known on Friday after inspecting

FAAC Shares N1.681tn April 2025 Revenue To FG, States, LGs

The sum of ₦1.681 trillion, representing the Federation Account revenue for April 2025, has been shared among the Federal Government,State Governments, and Local Government Councils.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director

Kalu Calls For Strategic Economic Policies To Drive Nat’l Growth

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representing, Benjamin Kalu has emphasized the need for deliberate and strategic economic policies to accelerate Nigeria’s development and enhance its global standing.

Kalu made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit

Lagos Police Debunk Viral Video Claims, Confirm Arrival Of 89 Katsina Workers At Dangote Refinery

The Lagos State Police Command has officially dispelled widespread speculation surrounding a viral video showing a group of 89 young men arriving in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement released on Friday via his official X handle

Utomi Speaks On Support Received Against DSS

professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, on Friday, said he is receiving support from some Nigerians who are planning to mobilise 500 lawyers to defend him against the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph had earlier reported

