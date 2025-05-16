Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 16

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, May 16, 2025

Tinubu To Attend Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for Rome, Italy, to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Tinubu Reaffirms Support For Mali’s Democratic Transition

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting Mali’s transition to democratic governance and deepening economic ties between both nations.

He also emphasised the importance of unity in West Africa…Read more

National Security Summit: Senate Sets Up 20-Member Cttee

The Senate has constituted a 20-member committee to organise a national summit on security, as part of efforts to tackle Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the committee’s…Read more

Again, 2 NNPP, 1 PDP Reps Defect To APC

The wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued on Thursday as two members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and one member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officially joined the APC in the House of Representatives.

The defecting lawmakers are Kabiru Usman, representing…Read more

Senate Seeks Tinubu’s Approval On Forest Security Bill

The Senate on Thursday asked President Bola Tinubu to approve the Nigerian Forest Security Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025, which was recently passed by the National Assembly is currently awaiting presidential approval to tackle insecurity.

New Telegraph gathered that the resolution was adopted…Read more

Obi Commends JAMB Registrar, Says No More Room For Errors

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday commended the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, for admitting to glitches in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

While lauding Oloyede for admitting to the mistakes…Read more

Kalu Seeks Australia, Rwanda Support On Gender, Mining, Security Reforms

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for partnerships with the governments of Australia and Rwanda to support Nigeria’s efforts in advancing gender representation in governance, strengthening security, and building a resilient mining sector.

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution…Read more

South African President To Meet Trump

On Wednesday, 21 May 2025, South African President Ramaphosa will meet with United States (US) President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues of interest.

According to the office of the South African president…Read more

JAMB Begins Rescheduling Of UTME For Affected Candidates

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday began the rescheduling of the 379,997 affected candidates for another Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The rescheduling began after the registrar of the examination…Read more

Nigeria Set To Lead Africa In Raw Materials Export – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that the passage and eventual signing into law of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Amendment Bill will position Nigeria as a moral and strategic leader for Africa in the area of raw materials export.

Akpabio made this assertion on Wednesday when…Read more

How We Crashed Food Prices – Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed that his company leveraged the duty waiver policy granted by President Bola Tinubu on certain food items to massively import commodities, significantly reducing the rising cost of food in Nigeria.

Rabiu made this disclosure while responding to questions…Read more

Nigeria Admitted To European Bank

Nigeria has been formally admitted as a member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to enhance private sector access to international capital and support long-term economic transformation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister…Read more

2027: We’ve Completed Coalition Processes – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared the completion of its coalition-building process as part of its strategic preparations to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for power in the 2027 general elections.

This was disclosed at the party’s 89th National Executive Committee…Read more

NELFUND Urges S’East Students To Embrace Zero-Interest Loan Scheme

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, has insisted that there is no systemic discrimination against students from any region, religion, or tribe in accessing the fund’s zero-interest loan scheme.

Speaking at a strategic engagement and sensitisation…Read more

Adeleke Congratulates Akinola On Appointment As SWDC MD

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended his warm congratulations to Dr. Charles Akinola, former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola, on his appointment as Managing Director of the Southwest Development Commission (SWDC).

In a statement issued by his spokesperson…Read more

Share