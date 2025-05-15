Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 15

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, May 15, 2025

Census: It’s Nat’l Embarrassment Nigeria Doesn’t Know Her Population – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said it is a national embrassment that Nigeria could not conduct national census after nearly 20 years.

Akpabio who spoke in Abuja when the management

NNPCL Reduces Petrol Pump Price To N910 Per Litre In Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has once again reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol in Abuja from N935

to N910 per litre.

The price adjustment however, is yet to be implemented

Senate Confirms Appointment Of Five INEC Commissioners

The Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of five Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) submitted by President Bola Tinubu in March for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This follows the receipt and consideration of a report

Just In: JAMB Registrar Breaks Into Tears, Admits To Errors In 2025 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) on Wednesday admitted to errors which affected the performance of students during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede admitted

Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval For N1.783trn FCT Budget

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday conveyed a proposed ₦1.783 trillion statutory appropriation bill for the Federal Capital Terriority (FCT) to the Senate for consideration and approval for the 2025 financial year.

Tinubu urged the Senate to give the bill expedited

Ease Of Doing Business: Sanwo-Olu Meets Diplomatic Community In a significant step toward strengthening relationships with the expatriate community and improving the ease of doing business, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday met with all Consulars, Ambassadors and Heads of Missions who are domiciled in Lagos. The governor, leading the Secretary to the State Government. NELFUND: No Fraud Uncovered In student Loan Scheme – Alausa The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday, declared that there was no fraud uncovered in the Nigerian Education Loan Fund(NELFUND) scheme. The Minister made this known at the end of a meeting I And Lamido Would've Challenged Tinubu If We Were Govs' – Amaechi The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday said he and a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, would have challenged President Bola Tinubu over the nation's current state of affair if they were still serving as governors. The former governor of Rivers State who stated this in Abuja Senate Amends S'East Devt Commission Act The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the 2024 South-East Development Commission Act Amendment Bill, 2025. The apex legislative Assembly carried out the amendment Tinubu's Economic Reforms Attracting Global, Local Investors – Bagudu Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has affirmed that the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are attracting both local and international investors, driving a significant turnaround in Nigeria's economy. Bagudu made the remarks in a feature interview for an upcoming TV

