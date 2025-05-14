Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 14

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Three Kebbi Senators Dump PDP For APC

The numerical strength of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate has further diminished as all three Senators from Kebbi State, elected in 2023 on the platform of the opposition party, on Tuesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among the defectors is Senator Adamu Aliero, who represents…Read more

Natasha Suspension: Court To Deliver Judgment June 27

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed June 27 to deliver judgment on the suit filed by the suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, challenging her suspension.

New Telegraph recalls that…Read more

Natasha Appears In Court To Challenge Suspension From Senate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday appeared before a Federal High Court in Abuja for the hearing of a suit challenging her suspension by the Senate over allegations of misconduct by one of the parties in the suit

Akpoti-Uduaghan had, in her motion, joined the National Assembly…Read more

Trump Arrives Saudi Arabia, Seeks Billion-Dollar Deals

United States (US) President Donald Trumparrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for his first multi-day foreign trip since he returned to the White House on January 20.

New Telegraph gathered that Trump was received…Read more

Atiku Celebrates Adeleke At 65

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his 65th birthday.

In a message posted on his official X handle, Atiku..,Read more

Shettima To Islamic Bank: It’s Best Time To Invest In Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized that now is the best time to invest in Nigeria, as the administration of President Bola Tinubu has addressed key disincentives that previously hindered investment in the country.

During a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Islamic…Read more

Tinubu Praises Adeleke At 65

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his 65th birthday.

Read more In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information…

Defections In NASS: APC Building Govt Of Nat’l Unity — Bamidele The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday justified the recent defection of all federal lawmakers from Kebbi State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the ruling party is now operating a government of national unity. Read more Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial… 2027: With SDP, Nigeria Can’t Become One-Party State – Adebayo The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has dismissed fears that Nigeria may drift into a one-party state, following the increasing rate of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more Reps Reject Rotational Presidency The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment bill aimed at introducing the principle of rotational presidency for the offices of the President and Vice President across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, and South West. The bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu…Read more Amid growing concerns from political analysts and citizens

