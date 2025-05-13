New Telegraph

May 13, 2025
May 13, 2025
Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 13

News Round Up

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Zelensky Invites Pope Leo XIV To Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine during their first phone call, in which he also thanked the newly installed pontiff for urging peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky also noted that they discussed the thousands…Read more

‘I Remain INEC Chairman’, Yakubu Declares

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday dismissed rumours that he had been removed from office, saying he is still in charge of the electoral body.

Yakubu also said that changes to the Electoral Act…Read more 

Rivers: Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Fubara, Others’ Suspension

On Monday, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt adjourned until May 26, 2025, the constitutional suit challenging the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly.

The suit was filed by a former federal lawmaker and People’s…Read more 

Defections: God Of PDP Never Sleeps – Wabara

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, said the speculations about defections from the party do not have effect on the PDP.

Wabara who spoke on Monday at the inauguration…Read more

Tinubu Swears In INEC Commissioners, CCB Board Members

President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in newly appointed Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) at the State House in Abuja.

The brief ceremony held on Monday before the commencement…Read more 

PDP Has No Path To Victory In 2027 Election – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday, claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP) has no path to victory in the 2027 elections unless it confronts internal divisions and selfish agendas.

Wike, who made the declaration during his monthly media…Read more

JAMB Engages Experts To Address Complaints, Alleged Glitches

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has initiated a high-level technical review, engaging experts from academia and key professional bodies to address the surge in “unusual complaints” following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement released on Monday by the Board’s Publi…Read more

Ganduje Dismisses Lamido’s Claim On Joining PDP

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday dismissed claims that he intends to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Ganduje, the PDP was dead while the APC…Read more

Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price To N825 Per Litre

In a strategic move to enhance market competitiveness and provide greater value to consumers, the Dangote Petroleum Refineryhas once again reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N825 per litre, down from the previous rate of N835 per litre.

This marks the second price reduction in recent weeks…Read more

Jonathan, Diri, Others Pay Tribute To Late Edwin Clark

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has called on the Ijaw people to honour the legacy of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, by fostering unity across kingdoms and clans in the Niger Delta.

Speaking on Monday at the lying-in-state and commendation…Read more

FG Confirms Redemption Of N100b 2017 Sukuk

The Federal Government has confirmed the full redemption of the first ₦100 billion Sukuk bond issued in 2017 to creditors…Read more 

Alleged Defamation: Court To Hear Akpabio’s Suit Against Natasha May 13

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned till Tuesday, May 13, for the definite hearing of the contempt claims made against the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph gathered that Justice Binta Nyako…Read more 

FG Approves Nat’l Employment Policy Review

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved two major policy initiatives aimed at tackling unemployment and expanding Nigeria’s revenue base through creative and cultural industries.

The Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu on Monday….Read more

 

