Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 13

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Zelensky Invites Pope Leo XIV To Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine during their first phone call, in which he also thanked the newly installed pontiff for urging peace in Ukraine.
Zelensky also noted that they discussed the thousands…Read more
‘I Remain INEC Chairman’, Yakubu Declares
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday dismissed rumours that he had been removed from office, saying he is still in charge of the electoral body.
Yakubu also said that changes to the Electoral Act…Read more
Rivers: Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Fubara, Others’ Suspension
On Monday, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt adjourned until May 26, 2025, the constitutional suit challenging the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly.
Defections: God Of PDP Never Sleeps – Wabara
Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, said the speculations about defections from the party do not have effect on the PDP.
Wabara who spoke on Monday at the inauguration…Read more
Tinubu Swears In INEC Commissioners, CCB Board Members
President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in newly appointed Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) at the State House in Abuja.
The brief ceremony held on Monday before the commencement…Read more
PDP Has No Path To Victory In 2027 Election – Wike
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday, claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP) has no path to victory in the 2027 elections unless it confronts internal divisions and selfish agendas.
Wike, who made the declaration during his monthly media…Read more
JAMB Engages Experts To Address Complaints, Alleged Glitches
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has initiated a high-level technical review, engaging experts from academia and key professional bodies to address the surge in “unusual complaints” following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.
In a statement released on Monday by the Board’s Publi…Read more
Ganduje Dismisses Lamido’s Claim On Joining PDP
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday dismissed claims that he intends to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to Ganduje, the PDP was dead while the APC…Read more
Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price To N825 Per Litre
In a strategic move to enhance market competitiveness and provide greater value to consumers, the Dangote Petroleum Refineryhas once again reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N825 per litre, down from the previous rate of N835 per litre.
This marks the second price reduction in recent weeks…Read more
Jonathan, Diri, Others Pay Tribute To Late Edwin Clark
Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has called on the Ijaw people to honour the legacy of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, by fostering unity across kingdoms and clans in the Niger Delta.
Speaking on Monday at the lying-in-state and commendation…Read more
FG Confirms Redemption Of N100b 2017 Sukuk
The Federal Government has confirmed the full redemption of the first ₦100 billion Sukuk bond issued in 2017 to creditors…Read more
Alleged Defamation: Court To Hear Akpabio’s Suit Against Natasha May 13
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned till Tuesday, May 13, for the definite hearing of the contempt claims made against the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
New Telegraph gathered that Justice Binta Nyako…Read more
FG Approves Nat’l Employment Policy Review
The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved two major policy initiatives aimed at tackling unemployment and expanding Nigeria’s revenue base through creative and cultural industries.