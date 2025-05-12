Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 12

Share

Here is Monday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, May 12, 2025

Hajj 2025: Imo PDP Slams Uzodinma’s N2.1bn Spending Amid Insecurity

The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned Governor Hope Uzodimma’s decision to spend a reported N2.1 billion on a Muslim pilgrimage and an accompanying lavish ceremony.

The opposition party, in a statement issued on Sunday…

Russia, Ukraine To Hold Peace Talks May 15

Amid the ongoing war in the two countries, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday revealed that Kyiv would meet with Moscow for peace talks in Istanbul on May 15.

President Zelenskyy, who made this disclosure, described Russia's…

Pope Leo XIV Calls For Global Peace, Condemns War In Gaza, Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for global peace, condemning the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza while urging world leaders to end the violence and prioritise humanitarian efforts.

Pope Leo XIV made this appeal during his first Regina Coeli…

Tinubu Acknowledges Sani’s Contributions To Public Finance At 60

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with his reliable ally, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, the Senator representing Niger East, on his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…

Rivers Emergency Rule: Tinubu Asks S’Court To Dismiss PDP Govs’ Suit

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Supreme Court to dismissed the lawsuit filed by governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled states following his declaration of Statev of Emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of its elected officials.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu had in March…

Lagos APC Primaries: Disgruntled Members Protest Alleged Imposition Of Candidates

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday staged a peaceful protest over the alleged imposition of chairmanship candidates in Lagos Mainland Local Government and Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Sunday Telegraph reports that the protest followed the APC's…

Obi Condemns Killing Of 30 Civilians In Imo

Following the killings of no fewer than 30 civilians in Imo State by unknown gunmen, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the attack.

Speaking in a strongly worded statement issued via his verified X…

Tinubu’s Reforms Will Drive Restructuring – Daniel

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has said that the Regional Development Commissions recently inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are strategic steps toward restructuring Nigeria and entrenching true federalism.

Speaking at the 99th Birthday Lecture in honour of Afenifere leader…

Lagos APC Primaries: 51 Chair’ship Candidates Emerge Ahead Of LG Polls

As preparation for the anticipated Local Government elections in Lagos State are in top gear, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully concluded its primary elections across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), producing approximately 51 chairmanship candidates.

At the primary election held on Saturday, May 10, the ruling party…

NNPP Governorship Candidate Quits Party, Slams Leadership

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate for the November 16 election in Ondo State, Olugbenga Edema, has resigned from the party, citing poor leadership and betrayal.

Edema's resignation followed the dismissal of a suit he filed…

Adebayo Faults FG Student Loan, Says Education Still Costly

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has criticised the Federal Government’s student loan programme, describing it as ineffective and inadequate in addressing the high cost of education in Nigeria.

In a statement, Adebayo argued that the most effective…

Air Peace Aircraft Hits Antelope On Abuja Runway

On Saturday, an Air Peace aircraft was grounded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after it collided with a large antelope while taxing on the runway.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the crash decimated…

Makinde Hails Afenifere Leader Fasoranti At 99

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 99th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media…

2027: Patience Jonathan Declares Support For Tinubu

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, former Nigeria’s First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan,has ruled out any intention of returning to Aso Rock as he boldly declared her full support for Senator Oluremi Tinubu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during the Women Icon Leader of the Year award…

Fasoranti: Model Of Exemplary Leadership At 99, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described Pa Reuben Fasoranti as a model of exemplary leadership as the elder statesman marks his 99th birthday.

In a special tribute, Tinubu hailed Fasoranti as a dependable…

