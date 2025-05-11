Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 11

News Round Up
Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, May 11, 2025
Why Coalition May Not Have Consensus Candidate
There are strong indications that the broad-based coalition of parties being championed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; erstwhile governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai and others may not pick a consensus candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.
This is due to a current disagreement…
Poor Utme Results, Symptom Of Decay In Education Sector –Ex-vcs
Former Vice-Chancellors of two first generation universities in the country have waded into the reported below par outcome of the recently conducted United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with a verdict that it is a reflection of the general decay in the nation’s education sector.
Those who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the issue…
IPOB: FG Denies Extradition Process Against Simon Ekpa
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN yesterday said that there is no extradition process against the detained chieftain of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Mr. Simon Ekpa from the Government of Finland.
The AGF stated this in a statement issued by his media…
CBN: Firms Expect Inflation To Remain Stable This Month
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Inflation Expectations Survey Report for April 2025 has revealed that most firms believe that the level of inflation, which was high in April, will be stable in May.
According to the report, released on Friday, the survey…
Defections: PDP Moves To Stem The Tide
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for a meeting of its governors and former governors to solve many challenges facing the party.
The meeting, which is holding on Sunday at Bauchi State…
Reps Passes Bill To Establish Federal University In Badagry
The members of the House of Representativeson Saturday passed a bill seeking to establish a Federal University of Technology in Badagry, Lagos State.
APC Primaries: Four LCDAs Reach Consensus On Lagos Chair’ship Candidates
No fewer than four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State have successfully produced consensus chairmanship candidates ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC)primaries for the anticipated July 12 Local Government elections.
The development was confirmed by the Chairman…
Atiku Knocks EFCC Over Detention Of Ex-Lawmaker
The former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of “Brazen disregard for due process” in the arrest and continued detention of former federal lawmaker, Hon. Muhammad Kazaure.
Atiku, in a strongly worded statement issued on his…
Kwankwaso Knocks NNPP Defectors To APC
Former Governor of Kano State and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, on Friday slammed some key members of the party who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing their actions as a betrayal of the movement and party.
Kwankwaso spoke at his Miller Road residence in Kano…
PDP Crisis: Three Kebbi Senators Set To Defect To APC
The deepening political crisis in Kebbi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)took a new dimension on Friday as three of its serving senators moved to officially defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Saturday Telegraph gathered that Senators Adamu Aliero…
Tinubu Receives Qatari Envoy, Reaffirms Commitment To Economic Reforms
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday reiterated his unwavering commitment to the economic reforms initiated by his administration, saying the tough decisions taken since assuming office were aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and long-term stability for Nigeria.
President Tinubu made this remark during a courtesy…
Utomi Opens Up On Not Seeking Political Appointment Again
Ahead of the 2027 general election, a Professor of Political Economy and chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has revealed that he won’t seek any political office in Nigeria again.
Utomi made the declaration on Friday, while speaking…