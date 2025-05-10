Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 10

Share

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, May 10, 2025

Pope Leo XIV Inauguration Mass Set For May 18

The Vatican on Friday announced the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place on Sunday, May 18, in St Peter’s Square.

New Telegraph reports that world leaders are expected…Read more

Leo XIV, To Celebrate First Mass As Pope

Following the conclave that elected Robert Francis Prevost. Pope Leo XIV will celebrate his first mass on Friday, with the world watching for signs of what kind of pope he will be.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Chicago-born…Read more

Erosion: Gov Yusuf Disburses Over N600m Compensation To Kano Residents

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has disbursed over N600 million to residents of Bulbula and Gayawa who were affected by the ongoing Erosion Control Project.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s Spokesperson…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Epe Emergency Centre

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday commissioned the newly constructed Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre in Epe, describing it as a bold stride toward equitable healthcare delivery in the state.

The state-of-the-art facility, a collaborative effort…Read more

Edo Deputy Gov Idahosa Refutes Cultism Allegation

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. (Dr.) Dennis Idahosa, on Friday firmly refuted allegations linking him to secret cult activities, describing the claims as “spurious, defamatory, malicious, unfounded, and grossly misleading.”

The allegation, made by one Emmanuel Agbogun…Read more

2025 Hajj: FG Flags Off Inaugural Airlift Of Pilgrims In Imo

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday flagged off the Federal Government’s inaugural airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj, urging the pilgrims to represent the country with dignity and integrity during their spiritual journey.

The historic flag-off ceremony, held at the Sam Mbakwe…Read more

Wike: Provision Of Water Supply In FCT Satellite Towns, Priority To Tinubu

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday said the provision of water to Abuja satellite towns is a priority of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made the remark during the inspection of some…Read more

JAMB Releases 2025 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) on Friday released the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Read more JAMB also revealed that 39,834 candidates’ results…

Yahaya Bello Vs EFCC: Court Adjourns Ruling On Commission’s Request To ‘Cross-Examine’ Witness To June 26 The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the alleged money laundering case instituted against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to June 26, 27 and July 4 and 5 for ruling on the request by the prosecution to “Cross-examine” the 3rd witness and for continuation of trial…Read more Benue Rep Blames State Govt Over Insecurity The lawmaker representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives, Terseer Ugbor, on Friday, blamed the recent insecurity on a lack of synergy among the state’s political leaders. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily…Read more CAN Hails Election Of Pope Leo XIV The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church following the election of Pope Leo XIV, hailing the development as a moment of renewal and hope for the global Christian community. In a statement issued on Friday, the President of CAN…Read more Insecurity: Badaru Leads Security Experts To Kebbi For Assessment The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru, has lauded the ongoing security efforts in Kebbi State, crediting Governor Nasir Idris and frontline troops for significant improvements in peace and stability across the region. The Minister, who visited the State alongside senior…Read more Otti Recovers Aba Mega Complex For Govt Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has officially announced the recovery and full acquisition of the long-abandoned Aba Mega Mall complex, strategically located along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway in Osisioma Local Government Area. The once-stalled commercial hub has now reverted…Read more NCAA Sanctions Kenya Airways Over Consumer Protection Violations The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially sanctioned Kenya Airways for multiple consumer protection infractions involving the mishandling of passengers’ rights and failure to comply with regulatory directives. In a statement released on Friday and signed by Michael Achimugu…Read more

