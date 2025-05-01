Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News May 1

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, May 1, 2025

Workers’ Day: Akpabio Hails Nigerian Workers’ Resilience

As workers commemorate May Day, the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, poured encomiums on Nigerian workers for their productivity, diligence, commitment to duty, and resilience, even in the face of socio-economic challenges.

In a statement issued through his Special

Workers’ Day: Kalu Congratulates Nigerian Workers

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation’s development.

In a statement commemorating the 2025 International

Diri Warns Political Appointees Against Premature Campaigning, Threatens Sack

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has issued a stern warning to all political appointees in the State, declaring that anyone who makes public statements or engages in political activities related to the 2027 elections ahead of the official timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be summarily dismissed.

Governor Diri made the declaration during the 162nd

Aiyedatiwa Flags Off Dualisation Of Akure–Idanre Road

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has formally inaugurated the long-anticipated dualisation of the Akure–Idanre Road, marking the fulfilment of a key campaign promise and a major milestone in the State’s infrastructure development drive.

The strategic road project, which includes modern traffic

Tinubu To Pay Working Visit To Katsina Friday

President Bola Tinubu will on Friday, May 2 pay a one-day working visit to Katsina State.

The State Commissioner for Information, who made the disclosure during a press briefing on Wednesday

Tinubu Approves Oversight C’ttee For 4th AU MSME Forum In Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the formation of an Oversight Committee to coordinate Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Forum, scheduled to take place from June 23 to 27, 2025, in Abuja.

Themed "Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation

Tinubu Hails Dangote’s Appointment To World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab

President Bola Tinubu has described the appointment of Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, to the World Bank's Private Sector Investment Lab as "apt," citing his extensive private sector experience and transformative contributions to job creation in Africa

Workers’ Day: FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday declared Thursday, May 1, a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day.

Announcing this in a statement, the Minister of Interio

Defection: PDP Threatens Legal Action Against Oborevwori, Others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday resolved to initiate legal proceedings against the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other key stakeholders who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph gathered that after a six-hour closed-door

Buhari Mourns Death Of Hadiyatullah

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah, the President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), describing him as a revered Islamic leader, a beacon of compassion, and a tireless advocate for peace and justice.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued on Tuesday

Tinubu Poised To Make Nigeria Leading Force In Africa – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to positioning Nigeria as a leading force on the African continent through bold economic reforms and strategic investments in human capital development.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Workers’ Day: Ekiti Workers Lament Insecurity, Economic Dwindling

The Organised Labour in Ekiti State comprising Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have lamented security challenges in the country coupled with the economic hardship said to be biting harder.

The workers declared that the situation has rendered

Okpebholo To Demolish Buildings Linked To Criminal Activities

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has warned landlords that his administration will not hesitate to demolish buildings linked to criminal activities such as kidnapping, cultism, and rituals.

The Governor Okpebholo emphasized his administration's

Ebonyi Govt Moves To Enforce Tree Planting Policy

As part of efforts to combat climate change, the Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday launched a statewide tree planting campaign in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), warning that any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) that fails to comply with the directive will face sanctions.

The initiative, flagged off by the State Head of Service

Badaru Applauds Tinubu For Supporting Nigerian Students

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and numerous interventions that continue to uplift Nigerian students across the country.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the 2025 National

