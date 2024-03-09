Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 9 2024.

Fuel Subsidy: It’s Our Prerogative To Ensure Price Stability – FG

The Federal Government has said its continued intervention in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel is to ensure price stability.

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen…Read more

Obaseki Flags-Off Operation Feed The Hungry Initiative With N1bn In Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Friday flagged off Operation Feed the Hungry Initiative, where he said 1 billion naira will be provided for the 1st phase of the scheme that will capture about 60,000 residents through religious bodies in the state.

Obaseki, while speaking at the flag-off ceremony held in Benin City…Read more

IWD: Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Dedication To Advancement Of Women’s Rights

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an environment where the rights of women are well protected and advanced.

He also stressed that through policies and programs in line with the “plus…Read more

MPC Decision: Nigeria Economy In Right Direction – Tony Elumelu

Following the decisions made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at its most recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 27, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has said that Nigeria’s economy is headed in the right direction.

New Telegraph reports that as part of its tightening of the monetary space…Read more

Int’l Women’s Day: Abbas Declares Plans For Nigerian Women

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Friday, declared his agenda for women’s empowerment and inclusion in governance, as the world marks International Women’s Day.

The speaker, in his closing address at a ceremony organised by the National Assembly…Read more

INEC To Meet NASS For Inclusion Of Affirmative Action In Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will meet with the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters on how to include affirmative action in the Electoral Act.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohamood Yakubu on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2024…Read more

IWD: PDP Makes Case For Woman President, Says Menfolk Failed Nigeria

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that a woman would one day, become Nigeria President.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun…Read more

Int’l Women Day: Peter Obi Hails Nigerian Women

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has commended women’s contribution to Nigeria’s development.

New Telegraph had earlier reports that today, March 8, marks the annual International Women’s Day…Read more

Tinubu Orders Immediate Rescue Of Borno, Kaduna Kidnapped Victims

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous abduction of vulnerable victims, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno and students in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser…Read more

APC: Our Problem Is Lack Of Int’l Democracy, Ganduje Tells Ghana NPP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has admitted in Ghana that the problem with the party is a lack of internal democracy.

Ganduje, who spoke while on a visit to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)…Read more

My Administration Is Committed To Nigerian Women, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu had assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to empower women, promote national development and redefine the future of the country.

Tinubu, represented by George Akume, Secretary to the Government…Read more

Hardship: Overhaul Your Economic Team, Ohanaeze Urges Tinubu

The apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigboworldwide has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately think about strategically reorganising his economic team in order to deal with the nation’s worsening predicament.

This was as it said the Ndigbo people’s unwavering decision to abstain…Read more

We’re Ready To Announce New Minimum Wage – FG

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Thursday, said the Federal Government is fully prepared to announce a new minimum wage for civil servants.

Akume spoke in Abuja while flagging off a new presidential initiative…Read more

IWD: Top 12 Powerful Women In Nigeria

International Women’s Day is a global day set aside to celebrate women’s achievements by increasing visibility and calling out inequality against women and girl child. It also serves as a call to action for accelerating gender parity in the human race.

Celebrated globally on March 8, International Women’s Day…Read more

IWD 2024: Campaign Theme, History And How To Get Involved

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century and is observed on March 8th every year. It’s a day to honour the achievements of women in various fields like science, politics, literature, arts, sports, and a lot more.

It’s also a time to reflect on the progress that has been made towards…Read more