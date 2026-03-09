Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 9

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, March 9th, 2026.

Obi To Challenge New Electoral Act In Court

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) hopeful, Peter Obi, on Saturday, revealed plans to challenge the recently enacted Electoral Act 2026 in court.

This is even as the former Anambra…

APC Berates Makinde, PDP Over Fresh Political Violence In Oyo

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated Governor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging their responsibility for the fresh wave of political violence in the state, saying residents across all nooks and crannies deserved peace even as they look forward to a post-PDP era from May 29, 2027.

Reports indicated that parts of the…

Akpabio Hails Resilience, Sacrifices Of Nigerian Women

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated women, particularly Nigerian women on the occasion of 2026 International Women’s Day.

In a statement on Sunday by his…

Iran War: US, Israel Hit Five Oil Sites Near Tehran

Following the continued escalation of tension in the Middle East, the United States (US) and Israel on Sunday hit five oil facilities with overnight strikes in and near the Iranian capital.

According to the National Iranian Oil…

Oluremi Tinubu Celebrates Women, Girls’ Achievements On Int’l Women’s Day

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated Nigerian women and girls on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The First Lady, in a message,…

Ojulari: OPL 245 Deal May Unlock 150,000bpd For Oil Output

Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has declared that the resolution of the dispute surrounding oil prospecting lease (OPL) 245 will enable the development of the Zabazaba–Etan deepwater project.

This is even as the NNPCL boss…

Anthony Placid Replaces Hundeyin As NPF Spokesman

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Sunday announced the appointment of Anthony Okon Placid as the new Force Public Relations Officer.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Placid…

Educational Support: Obi Donates N60m To Two Universities

A presidential hopeful of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has donated a total of ₦60 million to two Nigerian universities in support of educational development and youth empowerment in the last few days.

Obi disclosed that he recently…

IWD: FG Targets 15m Households In Social Protection Expansion – Edun

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to expanding social protection programmes to reach 15 million vulnerable households across Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen inclusive growth and empower women and families.

The Minister of Finance and…

A’Court Judgment Will Be Defining Moment For Nigerian Democracy – PDP Govs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have described the March 9 Court of Appeal judgment on the leadership tussle in the party as a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

The governors, in a statement by…

Trump Hints At Deploying US Troops To Secure Iran’s Enriched Uranium

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has opened up on the possibility of sending American ground troops into Iran to secure the country’s enriched uranium reserves as part of efforts to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters aboard the…

Wike Approves Confirmation Of 1,659 FCTA Workers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the confirmation of the appointments of 1,659 staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The affected workers were said to…

IWD: Women Indispensable In Nigerian Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said Nigeria women are indispensable in the nation’s future democracy.

The party in a statement by the…

Eno Leads With 40% Women Inclusion In Political Appointments – Deputy Governor

The administration of Governor Umo Eno has allocated 40 per cent of political appointments and positions to women, describing the move as unprecedented in the political history of Akwa Ibom State.

This record surpasses the 35%…

IWD 2026: SDP Calls For Greater Women Participation In Leadership, Governance

The National Speaker of the Women Parliament of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdullahi, has extended heartfelt greetings to Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, celebrating their resilience, leadership, and invaluable contributions to national development.

In a goodwill message, Hajiya…