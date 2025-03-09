Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 9

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 9, 2025.

IWD: Gov. Yusuf Reaffirms Commitment To Social Inclusion, Women’s Participation In Governance

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening democracy by promoting gender equity and ensuring women’s active participation in governance and societal development.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s…Read more

Leave Akpabio Out Of Udom’s EFCC Investigation, APC Tells PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)has warned the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, to leave the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, out of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission investigation being carried out on the former governor.

The ruling party spoke on Saturday in a statemen…Read more

Natasha Not Suspended For Sexual Harassment Allegation, Senate Clarifies

The Senate has faulted what it described as pervasive claims that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for accusing the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele…Read more

Gaza Ceasefire: Freed Israeli Hostages Urge Netanyahu To Implement Deal

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has been called upon by the freed hostage to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement and secure the release of those still held captive by Palestinian militants.

This is contained in a letter signed by 56 former hostages…Read more

Insurgency: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger’s Delegates In Maiduguri

A delegation from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Republic and other research and peace building instructions were on Saturday gathered in Maiduguri, Borno State on a study mission of Borno Model of peace building with a view to replicate it in their various countries across the Sahel region for sustainable pace.

Speaking to the delegation at Government House, Governor Babagana Zulum…Read more

Atiku Breaks Silence, Says I’m Not Leaving PDP

Former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the news making the round that he is leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is false and unfounded.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media office on saturday…Read more

President Tinubu Hails Osinbajo At 68

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extended congratulations to former Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 68th birthday.

President Tinubu, in his congratulatory message titled ‘President Tinub…Read more

PDP Govs Not Funding El-Rufai, Obi 2027 Joint Ticket

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has denied the news making the rounds that five governors of the party are financing the 2027 proposed presidential ticket of Nasir el-Rufai and Peter Obi.

The Director General of PDP-GF, Emmanuel Agbo…Read more

Chief Judge Reassigns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to another judge.

The development is contained in a statement signed by Kanu’s…Read moreRead more

Oyo Electorate Will Determine My Successor – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that the people of the state will determine who succeeds him at the expiration of his second term in 2027.

Makinde made this declaration via a statement…Read more

IWD: We Need Women At Forefront Of Dev’t – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has emphasised the need to empower women right from childhood, saying they are critical to the development of any nation.

He, therefore, called for their deployment at the forefront…Read more

Ganduje Describes PDP As ‘Dying’ Party As Atiku Support Groups Defect APC

In a bold statement on Friday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, declared that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is “dying at a fantastic rate.”

Ganduje made this remark while welcoming the 2023 PDP Presidential candidate…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

