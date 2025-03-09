Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 9

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 9, 2025.
IWD: Gov. Yusuf Reaffirms Commitment To Social Inclusion, Women’s Participation In Governance
Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening democracy by promoting gender equity and ensuring women’s active participation in governance and societal development.
This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s…Read more
Leave Akpabio Out Of Udom’s EFCC Investigation, APC Tells PDP
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)has warned the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, to leave the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, out of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission investigation being carried out on the former governor.
The ruling party spoke on Saturday in a statemen…Read more
Natasha Not Suspended For Sexual Harassment Allegation, Senate Clarifies
The Senate has faulted what it described as pervasive claims that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for accusing the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment.
The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele…Read more
Gaza Ceasefire: Freed Israeli Hostages Urge Netanyahu To Implement Deal
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has been called upon by the freed hostage to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement and secure the release of those still held captive by Palestinian militants.
This is contained in a letter signed by 56 former hostages…Read more
Insurgency: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger’s Delegates In Maiduguri
A delegation from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Republic and other research and peace building instructions were on Saturday gathered in Maiduguri, Borno State on a study mission of Borno Model of peace building with a view to replicate it in their various countries across the Sahel region for sustainable pace.
Speaking to the delegation at Government House, Governor Babagana Zulum…Read more
Atiku Breaks Silence, Says I’m Not Leaving PDP
Former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the news making the round that he is leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is false and unfounded.
Atiku in a statement issued by his media office on saturday…Read more
President Tinubu Hails Osinbajo At 68
President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extended congratulations to former Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 68th birthday.
President Tinubu, in his congratulatory message titled ‘President Tinub…Read more
PDP Govs Not Funding El-Rufai, Obi 2027 Joint Ticket
The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has denied the news making the rounds that five governors of the party are financing the 2027 proposed presidential ticket of Nasir el-Rufai and Peter Obi.
The Director General of PDP-GF, Emmanuel Agbo…Read more
Chief Judge Reassigns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case
The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to another judge.
The development is contained in a statement signed by Kanu’s…Read moreRead more
Oyo Electorate Will Determine My Successor – Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that the people of the state will determine who succeeds him at the expiration of his second term in 2027.
Makinde made this declaration via a statement…Read more
IWD: We Need Women At Forefront Of Dev’t – Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has emphasised the need to empower women right from childhood, saying they are critical to the development of any nation.
He, therefore, called for their deployment at the forefront…Read more
Ganduje Describes PDP As ‘Dying’ Party As Atiku Support Groups Defect APC
In a bold statement on Friday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, declared that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is “dying at a fantastic rate.”
Ganduje made this remark while welcoming the 2023 PDP Presidential candidate…Read more