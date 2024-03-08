Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 8 2024.

NLC Proposes N709,000, TUC N447,000 As New Minimum Wage

As negotiations for a new minimum wage gather momentum, the zonal leadership of the two labor centres has proposed separate figures.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposed

N709,000…Read more

Oronsaye Report: Tinubu Inaugurates Committee, Gives 12-Week Deadline

President Bola Tinubu–led Government has inaugurated the Committee to oversee the implementation of the Oronsaye reports and White Papers concerning the reorganization and streamlining of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume…Read more

Alleged N1.2bn Fraud: Tinubu Suspends REA Boss, Others

Following the alleged N1.2 billion embezzlement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended three Executive Directors and the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmed.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Advisor…Read more

Insecurity: Armed Forces Under Tinubu More Proactive Now – Coalition

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for its proactive, coordinated and strategic approach to tackling insecurity.

The Coalition, which made this known in its quarterly appraisal report of security…Read more

Alleged $6.2m Fraud: EFCC’s Witness Admits Not Carrying Forensic Examination On Emefiele’s Signature

A forensic expert and witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bamaiyi Mairiga has admitted that he did not carry out any forensic examination on the signature of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who is being tried by the federal government over alleged $6.2 million fraud.

Mairiga, made the revelation under cross-examination by Emefiele’s…Read more

Ondo Poll: We’re Yet To Zone Our Guber Ticket – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it is yet to zone its ticket in the November governorship election in Ondo State to any part of the state.

PDP had on Tuesday, held a meeting with party stakeholders from Ondo State…Read more

JUST-IN: Bandits Storm Kaduna School, Kidnap Pupils, Teachers

Some suspected bandits on Thursday reportedly stormed the LEA Primary School, Kuriga, in the volatile Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting a large number of students.

According to a local source, the kidnappers who invaded…Read more

Hardship: Tambuwal Meets Obasanjo, Says Nigeria Getting Bad By Day

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and decried the growing economic hardship in the country.

Tambuwal who spoke with Obasanjo said that the situation…Read more

Hardship: Tinubu Links Cost Of Food With Banditry Attacks

President Bola Ahmed Tinibu has said the problem of food security in the country is linked to banditry attacks as some farmers are chased out from farms and others killed in the process.

President Tinubu represented by his Special Adviser on Food Security…Read more

JAMB: Over 260,000 Candidates Sit For Mock UTME

Over 260,000 candidates are sitting for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination across 793 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede…Read more

NLC, TUC Leaders Speak On New Minimum Wage

As Nigeria embarks on the crucial zonal public hearings for the establishment of a new minimum wage, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ogun and Katsina State Chapters respectively have made a significant call for the minimum wage to remain on the exclusive legislative list.

The call followed the first day of the hearings, which aimed to gather…Read more

Wigwe Tribute: ‘He Left Us Before Season Of Bloom’ – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, described the late Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, as ‘a miracle capturing his exploits, achievements and conquests’.

Shettima made this known while speaking at the said night of tribute…Read more

Sanusi Break Down In Tears At Herbert Wigwe’s Tribute

The former Emir of Kano and ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi II on Wednesday broke down in tears while paying tribute to former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Addressing the crowd present for the night of tribute to the 57-year-old…Read more

APC Warns Mutfwang, Plateau Speaker Over Refusal To Swear In Lawmakers

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday warned Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, to immediately swear in the 16 elected lawmakers of the party or be prepared to face the consequences of ignoring a court verdict.

Addressing newsmen after the weekly meeting of the NWC…Read more

IWD: Obaseki Hails Nigerian Women’s Courage, Resilience In Face Of Challenges

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed Nigerian women for their resilience and courage in the wake of the dire conditions that they have had to operate occasioned by the rising inflation and other economic challenges.

The governor, in a statement to mark International Women’s Day…Read more