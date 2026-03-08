Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 8

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, March 8th, 2026.

Masari Assures APC Of Credible, Standard-Setting Convention

Former Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aminu Bello Masari, has assured party members and stakeholders that the committee will organise a convention that will set a benchmark for future exercises in the party.

Masari gave this assurance on…Read More

Hoodlums Attack Wike-Controlled PDP LG Congress In Oyo

Some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs, on Saturday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, stormed the venue of the Local Government congress of the faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, damaging vehicles.

There are two factions of the party…Read More

M’East Crisis: Dangote Refinery Hikes Fuel Gantry Price To N995

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Friday again increased its fuel gantry price to N995 per litre.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Ubima Attack: Tinubu Should Guarantee Lives Of Opposition – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the attack on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) office in Ubima, Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State, is dangerous to the nation’s democracy.

Atiku, in a statement on X on…Read More

Your Sacrifices’ll Not Be In Vain, Tinubu Tells Armed Forces

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians and members of the Armed Forces that the nation would ultimately prevail against all forms of insecurity, emphasising that the sacrifices of the country’s brave servicemen and women will never be in vain.

According to his spokesman,…Read More

Nobody Can Stop Me From Visiting Any Part Of Nigeria, Obi Declares

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has declared that no person or group of people holds exclusive control over violence in Nigeria, sayong he cannot be prevented from travelling to any part of the country.

The African Democratic Congress…Read More

Appeal Court Urges PDP Factions To Settle Crisis

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has advised feuding factions within

The factions od the People’s Democratic…Read More

Lagos Is A Living Testament To African Possibility, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for greater recognition of the role cities play in shaping economic and social transformation, describing Lagos as a “Living testament to African possibility” and a practical example of how sub-national governments can influence global development conversations.

According to a statement signed…Read More

Group Demands Investigation Into Amaechi’s Convoy Attack

The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has called for an investigation over the attack on Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State in his hometown, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The former Transportation Minister’s …Read More

Borno Attacks: Tinubu Won’t Be Cowed, Shettima Warns Insurgents

After President Bola Tinubu reached out to the government and people of Borno State regarding the latest insurgency attack in the State, Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the Federal Government would not be cowed by despicable acts of cowardice and a doomed attempt to undermine the collective peace of the nation.

Deploring the attacks, including…Read More

30 Banks Meet CBN’s Minimum Capital Threshold

30 banks have met the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s new minimum capital requirements applicable to their respective licence authorisations, as of 6th March,2026, less than 25 days to the March 31st deadline.

The Apex bank confirmed this…Read More

Osun 2026: No Cause For Alarm, We’ll Vote, We’ll Win – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday declared readiness to reclaim Osun State back to the progressive fold as the state approaches another gubernatorial election.

Oyetola, a former governor of the…Read More

State Exco: We’re Addressing INEC’s Concerns – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is addressing the concerns raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the reconstitution of its state working committees (SWCs).

The party, in a statement issued…Read More

Don’t Mistake My Calmness For Weakness, Aiyedatiwa Warns

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has warned critics not to take his quietness as weakness.

He gave the warning on Friday, 6…Read More