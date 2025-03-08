Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 8

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Ramadan: Gov Inuwa Hosts State Lawmakers To Iftar

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has hosted members of the Gombe State House of Assembly to a special Iftar (breaking of fast) at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Gombe…Read more

IWD: Silencing Women In Leadership Position Condemnable – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigeria Senate is an attempt to silence women in leadership positions.

Atiku, in a statement to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day…Read more

FG Condemns Attack On IKEDC Staff

The Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Friday, expressed grave concern over the attack by key personnel of the Nigeria Airforce on the headquarters and facilities of the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) which left several injured, facilities and equipment vandalised.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some Air Force personne…Read more

Alaafin Of Oyo Begins Traditional Rites, Moves To Ipebi

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has commenced the mandatory traditional rites, Ipebi, before his ascension to the throne.

A statement issued by the Chief of Staff to the monarch…Read more

PDP Condemns Natasha’s Suspension

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate over allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio

New Telegraph recalls that the Senate on Thursday…Read more

CNPP, CSOs Slam Senate Over Natasha’s Suspension

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate over her allegation of sexual harassment by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The groups also condemned the withdrawal of the security…Read more

Jonathan Mourns Passing Of Doyin Okupe

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of ex-presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe.

Jonathan described the ex-Presidential spokesperson…Read more

Oyebanji Reaffirms Commitment To Sports Dev’t

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to leveraging sports as a tool for job creation and wealth generation.

Governor Oyebanji…Read more

N138m Fraud: Kennedy-Ohanenye Speaks On Visit To EFCC Headquarters

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, on Friday, said her presence at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja is to clarify financial expenditures during her tenure.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the EFCC investigators…Read more

Ramadan: PDP Lauds Saraki’s Food Interventions In Kwara

The Kwara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the President of the 8th Senate and Leader of the PDP in Kwara, Bukola Saraki (CON), for his exceptional generosity in distributing over 7,000 bags of 50kg rice and other essential household items for yet another round of Ramadan food intervention…Read more

Obasa Fights Back In Court Over Removal Allegations

The reinstated Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has pressed forward with his lawsuit at an Ikeja High Court despite reinstatement challenging the allegations leveled against him by 35 lawmakers that led to his earlier removal on January 13, 2025.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Yetunde Pinheiro…Read more

NNPCL To Supply 80mmscf/d Gas To Ssonic For LNG Plant

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd, and its Unincorporated Joint Venture partner, NIPCO Gas Ltd, have executed a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Ssonic Petroleum Ltd to supply natural gas to the company’s proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State.…Read more

