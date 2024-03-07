Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, March 7 2024.

FG Threatens To Revoke Discos License Over Poor Power Supply

The Federal Government has threatened to revoke the operating licenses of non-performing distribution companies (Discos).

It warned that non-performance will not be tolerated as it noted that it was deeply concerned…Read more

Reps Demand Living Wage For Nigerian Workers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the payment of a living wage to Nigerian workers commensurate with the current economic realities across the globe.

The call was consequent upon a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley China…Read more

Tinubu Signs Executive Orders On Oil, Gas Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has signed an Executive Order on Oil and Gas Reforms, New Telegraph reports.

The Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed…Read more

Buhari’s Eight Years Of Printing Money Without Productivity Threw Nation Into Woes – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edu, on Wednesday, accused ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of being responsible for the current economic woes in the country.

Edun stated this during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance…Read more

Police Veterans Must Be Supported At All Govt Levels – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasised the importance of helping and supporting police veterans, including well-meaning citizens at all governmental levels.

Tinubu made this known while speaking at the Nigeria Police Force Veterans Foundation’s…Read more

NASS Leadership Sets To Meet Tinubu Over Insecurity Issues

The leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) is set to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the security challenges in the country.

The Senate’s decision follows a motion of urgent importance raised by Senator Emmanuel Udende…Read more

Wike Vows To Put An End To Open Grazing In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, expressed displeasure over the movement of cattle within Abuja city, saying plans are on to put an end to the roaming of cattle within the city centre.

Wike who gave the assurance in Abuja when he received in audience the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria…Read more

JUST-IN: A’Court Orders Reinstatement Of Julius Abure As LP’s Nat’l Chairman

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld Julius Abure‘s position as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

It would be recalled that the appellate court reversed the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory…Read more

BREAKING: Edo Assembly Serves Shaibu Impeachment Notice

Following the unending rift between the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and his principal, Godwin Obaseki, the State House of Assembly has slammed an impeachment proceeding against him.

On Wednesday, during the plenary, the majority leader of the House, announced the impeachment notice…Read more

JAMB Okays Use Of ‘Ordinary’ HP Pencils In UTME, Mock Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME) has said candidates sitting for the mock and main Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), were free to make use of only what it described as “ordinary” HP pencils in the examination hall.

This was as the Board announced that this year’s mock UTME has been scheduled for Thursday, 7th March, 2024…Read more

FG Replies Obi, Says Accepting Grains From Ukraine Doesn’t Make Nigeria A Failed State

The Federal Government on Wednesday hit back at the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, over a comment that it was a national disgrace for Nigeria to accept food from Ukraine.

Obi’s comment followed the reports that the Ukrainian government had donated 25,000 tonnes…Read more

Omotoso’s Death Will Create Painful Leadership Vacuum In APC – Osinkolu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has described the late State Chairman of the party, Hon. Paul Omotoso, as a visionary leader whose footprints on the sand of time will be difficult to erase.

Osinkolu stressed that Omotoso’s abrupt demise will surely create a leadership vacuum in APC…Read more

Only Very Few Nigerians Can Rival Obasanjo’s Achievements – Atiku

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has joined a host of others to celebrate his former principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

It would be recalled that Atiku served as Vice President during Obasanjo’s democratic…Read more

Atiku Pays Tribute To Yar’Adua On 81st Posthumous Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, celebrated Nigeria’s former Vice President, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, on his 81st post-humous birthday.

In a heartfelt post shared on his official X account, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar…Read more

Fraudulent Concessions: Reps Summon Blue Economy, Transport Ministers

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited the Ministers of Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and his Transport counterpart, Senator Saidu Alkali for the alleged fraudulent concession of critical port infrastructure.

Chairman of the House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Hon. Ibrahim Hamisu…Read more