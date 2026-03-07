Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, March 7th, 2026.

Tinubu Approves Posting Of Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations.

The posting was contained in a press…Read More

300 Residents Abducted As Terror Group Claims Attack On Ngoshe

A yet-to-be-identified armed group has claimed responsibility for the devastating attack on Ngoshe, a community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, which left scores of soldiers and civilians dead and over 300 residents abducted on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read More

2027: Thugs Burn Down ADC Ward Office In Amaechi’s Community

Persons suspected to be political thugs on Friday burned down the Ward office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ubima is the community of the…Read More

Ambassadorial Postings Without Required Agrément Diplomatic Blunder – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as diplomatic blunder, the posting of ambassadorial designates by the Federal Government, to foreign missions with securing required agrément from host countries, as stipulated under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

ADC, in a statement issued by the…Read More

Senate Summons Ex-NNPCL Boss, Kyari Over Alleged ₦210trn Unaccounted Funds

On Thursday, the Senate summoned the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over an alleged N210tn expenditure between 2017 and 2023, which the lawmakers say has not been properly accounted for.

The Senate committee on public…Read More

$2m Recovered From Emefiele’s Lawyer, EFCC Witness Tells Court

On Thursday, a prosecution witness told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that the sum of $2 million was recovered from the lawyer of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as part of ongoing investigations into alleged financial crimes involving the ex-apex bank chief.

Jaiyeoba, a witness of the Economic…Read More

Insecurity: Nigeria Deserves Leadership That Values Human Life – Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs leaders who prioritise the safety of lives and property and not those who are preoccupied with selfish scheming on how to win the next elections

Obi, in a statement issued on X…Read More

Court Grants Malami, Wife, Son N200m Bail

On Friday, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, his wife and their son in an ongoing N9 billion money laundering case brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph recalls that Malami…Read More

100 Senior Lawyers On Corruption Trial – EFCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that about 100 senior lawyers are currently being prosecuted for corruption-related offences.

The EFCC boss raised concerns…Read More

Ekiti Guber: Refrain From Unbridled Partisanship, PDP Tells INEC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play the role of an electoral umpire and refrain from unbridled partisanship.

PDP, in a statement issued by the…Read More

I Didn’t Forge Any Certificate, Says Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has dismissed allegations questioning his Law School and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

A statement issued by the Chief…Read More

Hundred Feared Missing As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community

No fewer than a hundred residents of the Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State are feared missing after suspected Boko Haram insurgents carried out a deadly midnight attack on the town.

The incident reportedly forced…Read More

Attack On Our Ubima Secretariat, Assault On Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the attack on its secretariat in Ubima in Rivers State on Thursday night, allegedly by thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is assault on democracy.

The party in a press statement issued…Read More

2027: We Didn’t Issue Directive To Govt Officials – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied given timeline to government officials seeking elective positions in the 2027 general elections, to resign.

The commission in a statement…Read More

Herdsmen Launch Twin-Attack, Kill 16 People In Benue Community

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists on Thursday night launched a violent attack on Mbaav and Mbadura communities in Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, killing at least 16 people, with scores of others injured and rendered homeless.

The invading herdsmen reportedly…Read More