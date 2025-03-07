Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 7

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 7, 2025.

Orji Kalu Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Aso Rock

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kali on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock.

Confirming the visit in a statement issued on his official Facebook page…Read more

Lent: Solemn Reminder Of Life’s Transient Nature – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday extended his heartfelt wishes to all Christians in Nigeria and across the world as they commence the season of Lent, describing the period as a solemn reminder of life’s transient nature.

Tinubu said that beginning from Ash Wednesday…Read more

Senate Promises To Ensure 35% Affirmative Action In Parliament

The Senate, on Thursday, pledged to ensure a 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the National Assembly and all governance processes consistent with the country’s National Gender Policy (NGP) and United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Senate made this promise while marking International Women’s Day…Read more

Anambra Guber: Only 12 Parties Notified Us Of Primaries – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said it received notification from only 12 out of the 19 registered political parties, of schedules of their primaries in Anambra State.

INEC in a statement issued by its Chairman on Information…Read more

IWD: Nigerian Women, Driving Force In Socio-Economic Growth – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has restated the significant contributions of women to Nigeria, describing them as a driving force in the socio-economic growth of the country.

He said this on the final ceremony of the Women’s Policy Lab…Read more

Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of $1.4m Linked To Emefiele

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of $1.4 million linked to the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Ayokunle Faji issued the ruling on Thursday…Read more

Anti-Party: Wield Big Stick, Punish Subversive Members, Group Tells PDP

The Conference of Professionals and interest in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the party’s leadership to wield the big stick and sanction members who engaged in subversive activities against the party

The group, in a statement issued by Protem National Coordinator…Read more

CNPP, CNCSOs Demand Justice For Natasha

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) on Thursday demanded for justice for the Senator representing Kogi Central, Kogi State, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had accused Senate President…Read more

EFCC Quizzes Ex-Women Affairs Minister, Kennedy-Ohanenye For Alleged N138m Fraud

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday grilled a former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye for her alleged roles in misappropriation, violation of procurement process and diversion of public funds to the tune of N138, 413, 253.89 (One Hundred and Eighty Eight Million, Four Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Three Naira, Eight Nine Kobo) in the course of disbursing the 2023 budgeted funds for the Ministry…Read more

Reps Probe Bail Out Funds, Takeoff Grants Utilization By MDAs

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to constitute a Special Committee to conduct an immediate investigation into the utilisation of take-off grants, bailout funds and interventions allocated to MDAs, Government Institutions, and GOEs from 2015 to present.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored…Read more



Senate Suspends Natasha For 6-Month Amid Sexual Harassment Allegation

The Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghen for six months over her dispute with Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

This followed investigations from the Committee on Ethics…Read more

Tinubu Approves Employment To 774 Nat’l Health Programme Fellow

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday granted automatic employment to 774 fellows of the National Health Programme following the establishment.

President Tinubu who spoke at the presidential launch…Read more

CSOs Make Case For Akpabio Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has made a case for Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, describing the sexual harassment allegation against him by Kogi Central lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghanas a cheap blackmail.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by its Executive Director…Read more

Sexual Harassment: Senate Committee Recommends Six Months Suspension For Natasha

The Senate Committee on Ethics on Thursday recommended a six-month suspension for the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph reports that the recommendation…Read moreRead more

