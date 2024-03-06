Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 6 2024.

Fraudulent Concessions: Reps Summon Blue Economy, Transport Ministers

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited the Ministers of Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and his Transport counterpart, Senator Saidu Alkali for the alleged fraudulent concession of critical port infrastructure.

Chairman of the House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation…Read more

FG Supports MSMEs In Ogun With N150,000, N100,000 Grants

The Federal Government has announced a N150,000 cash grant for all the exhibitors at the 2nd edition of the national Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinic in Ogun State.

A grant of N100,000 will also be given to over 200 owners of new…Read more

Ondo Guber: We Learnt Bitter Lessons In 2020 – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has called on members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to work hard to win the November governorship election in the state.

The governor at a meeting with the PDP National Working Committee…Read more

Tinubu: I’ll Issue Executive Order For Nat’l Police, Veterans’ Day Celebration

President Bola Tinubu has hinted at plans to issue an executive order declaring March 5, or April 1 as National Police and Veterans’ Day in the country.

The President further pledged to ensure the review of pension as well as other severance packages of retired police…Read more

Insecurity, Smuggling Cause Of Food Scarcity In Nigeria – Kyari

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari on Tuesday disclosed that the smuggling of food out of Nigeria to neighbouring countries and the insecurity created by bandits as well as the farmers/herders crisis was responsible for the food shortage being experienced in the country.

The minister stated this in his presentation before the House of Representatives…Read more

You’ve No Excuse Not To Restructure Nigeria’, Afenifere Tells Tinubu

The Pan-Yoruba social political group, the Afenifere, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no excuse not to restructure Nigeria having been elected on the platform and ideology of the group.

The group said Tinubu before his election was at the vanguard of the call…Read more

Bill To Amend NASS Library Trust Fund Scales Second Reading

A Bill for an Act to amend the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, on Tuesday, scaled second reading in the Senate.

The Bill passed a second reading following the consideration of the proposal…Read more

Obi Speaks On Ukraine’s Donation Of Grains To Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has taken to his social media page to lament as Nigeria commenced the collection of grain donations from Ukraine amid the economic mismanagement and widespread hunger.

It would be recalled that the government of Ukraine recently donated 25,000 tonnes…Read more

Why We Must Protect Children On Internet – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday said parents must do everything possible to ensure that their children are protected.

He made the call while opening a public hearing on the Bill for an Act…Read more

Dialogue Remains Best Key To End Conflicts In Africa – Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria on Tuesday said dialogue remains the best way to end numerous crises in Africa.

Tinubu made this known while speaking at a youth leadership conference in Abeokuta…Read more

Sell Seized Food Items To Nigerians, Tinubu Tells Customs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to begin the sale of seized food items to vulnerable Nigerians to tackle hunger across the country.

The Comptroller General of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi disclosed…Read more

Saraki Eulogises Obasanjo At 87

Former Senate president and former governor of Kwara State, Sen. Bukola Saraki has congratulated former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 87th birthday anniversary.

Joining a host of other world leaders, Saraki in a statement issued…Read more

Ondo: PDP Group Writes Exco, Leaders Over Choice Of Candidate

Ahead of the primary fixed for April 25, a pressure group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Articulated Global Moment (AGM) has asked the leadership of the party to choose the best among the aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the party.

The Coordinator of the group in Ondo State, Hon Abosede Agbaje…Read more

FCTA: Wike Sets To Appoint Nine Perm Secs

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced plans to appoint nine Permanent Secretaries for the nine Secretariats of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

The Minister made the announcement on Monday while fielding…Read more

JUST-IN: FG Gives Fresh Update On New Minimum Wage

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has disclosed that it is set to conduct a nationwide public hearing as part of the process towards the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

This was contained in a press statement made available…Read more