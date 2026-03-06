Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 6

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, March 6th, 2026.

BREAKING: Court Acquits Abba Kyari Of Asset Declaration Case

On Thursday, the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged and acquitted suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, of a 23-count charge of alleged non-declaration of assets filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Justice James Omotosho, while

Kano Assembly Begins Impeachment Process Against Deputy Gov

No fewer than 38 members of the Kano State House of Assembly have signed a notice seeking the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and breach of public trust.

The notice, presented during

After 34 Years, DIG Mba Retires With Others

…Seven AIGs Set for Promotion

After more than three decades of service, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, has retired from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) alongside several other senior officers following changes in the leadership of the force.

New Telegraph reports that the

Tinubu’s Obsession For Re-Election Affecting Governance – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said President Bola Tinubu’s obsession for re-election in 2027 is causing incalculable damage to governance.

ADC in a statement by the National

2027: Nigerians Should Expect Credible, Accountable Elections – Amupitan

The Substantive Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Joash Amupitan, has assured Nigerians that the commission is committed to conducting free, fair, peaceful and inclusive elections during the forthcoming 2027 general polls.

Amupitan gave this assurance on

Nigeria Should Stop Worshipping Stolen Wealth – Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi, has advised Nigerians to stop worshipping those who steal public money to enrich themselves.

Obi who spoke on Thursday when

EFCC, ICPC Seek Reforms To Speed Up High-Profile Corruption Cases

The Chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, have raised concerns over the persistent delay in the judicial resolution of high-profile corruption cases.

The two Chairmen spoke at the ninth

US Troops In Nigeria On Training Assistance – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, said the United States troops currently in Nigeria are purely on a “Training assistance” while playing an “Advisory role”.

Speaking in a press statement made

Obasanjo At 89: Living Lesson In Leadership, Public Service – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as an enduring study in leadership, public service, and national responsibility for younger generations as he celebrates his 89th birthday.

Governor Abiodun made the

Financial Irregularities: Senate Directs NNPCL To Refund N210trn

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, on Thursday, said that it has uncovered financial irregularities amounting to N210 trillion in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) between 2017 and 2023.

Consequently, the Senate directed

Reps Approve N140bn SEDC 2026 Budget

The House of Representatives Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) has approved the Commission’s proposed 2026 budget of N140 billion.

The budget was presented by SEDC

Wike Blasts Council Chairman For Betrayal, ‘Fake’ Support For Tinubu

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday criticised the outgoing chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for what he described as betrayal during the recently concluded Area Council elections and for claiming ‘fake’ support for President Bola Tinubu.

Wike said the outgoing chairman

Tinubu Appoints Four New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The newly appointed Permanent

Police Arrest Suspect Spreading Rumours Of Attacks On Non-Muslims In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a man suspected of spreading rumours about planned attacks on non-Muslims in Kano on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr

Lagos Stands Out As Key Driver Of Africa’s Cities Transformation, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described Lagos as a key driver of Africa’s urban transformation, saying the state is reshaping the continent’s economic trajectory through rapid urban growth and innovation.

Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos is at