Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, March 6, 2025.

BREAKING: Alaafin-Designate Arrives Nigeria From Canada

The new Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Akanni Owoade, has arrived in Nigeria from Canada…Read more

Nigeria Can Earn $2.5bn Annually From Trades With Morocco – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed the possibility of Nigeria increasing its earnings to about $2.5billion annually from bilateral trades with Morocco.

“The current trade percentage between Nigeria…Read more

Security: Fubara Hands Over Helicopter To Nigeria Air Force

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has handed over AgustaWestland AW139 Helicopter to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to boost national security operations, enhance aerial surveillance and emergency response capabilities.

The Governor, who spoke during the handover at the 115 Special Operations…Read more

Reps Want Immediate Clean Up Of Oil Spill Impacted Communities

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Pondi Gbabojor has called for the immediate commencement of the cleanup of impacted communities by an oil spill and fire incident at Well 8, Buguma, Degema local government area of Rivers state.

He disclosed that the resolution was taken by the committee…Read more



Attack: Senate Seeks FG’s Intervention In Edo Communities

The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to deploy a special squad of security agencies to all the three senatorial districts of Edo State for adequate protection against attacks leading to loss of lives and properties.

The apex legislative assembly, in its resolution…Read more

Wabara’s Expulsion Violation Of Court Order – PDP Group

A pressure group known as PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress has reminded the Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the expulsion of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, is a violation of a subsisting court order.

Reacting to the expulsion announced by the Abia State…Read more

Sexual Allegation: Senate Dismisses Natasha’s Petition Against Akpabio

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions on Wednesday dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment and abuse of office petition against Senate President,Godswill Akpabio,

During the probe session, the committee declared…Read more

Natasha Throws Senate Into Confusion Over Sexual Harassment Petition

The Senate, was on Wednesday, thrown into serious confusion over allegation of sexual harassment against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

This was, however, as the President of the Senate…Read more

Violations: FCCPC Files Charges Against MultiChoice

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has formally instituted legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, for violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed violations of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018…Read more

Natasha: APC Forum Cites Plot By Opposition Against Akpabio

The North-Central Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a script by opposition political parties.

The APC Forum equally warned against what it described…Read more

