Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 5

Reps Hold Debate On Agric, Food Security

Arrangements have been concluded by the House of Representatives, to host sectoral debate on agriculture and food security.

The debate which will hold on Tuesday, March 5, according to a statement issued

Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, Others Pledge To Immortalise Wigwe’s Legacy

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, have pledged to immortalise the legacy of the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe.

They stated this at an event titled, " Celebrating Herbert Wigwe- a professional legacy"

Obasanjo’s Contributions To Nation Building Immeasurable – Obi

The National Leader of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has extolled the leadership qualities of former Nigeria’s president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and said he has contributed immeasurably to the growth of the nation.

Obi who joined Obasanjo in his birthday thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ The Glorious King

Hardship: Obasanjo Counsels Youths Against Commiting Suicide

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, counseled youths against committing suicide as the way out of their problems.

The former President said the youths should rather face their challenges

Tinubu, Tanzania President Grace Obafemi Awolowo Prize For Leadership Award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to grace the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership 2023 billed to hold on March 6, 2024, at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Tanzania President, Samia Suluhu Hassan is also expected

CBN Warns Nigeria, Others On New Debt Risks

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso has issued a warning message to Nigeria and other West African nations regarding trends in borrowing practices.

Cardoso gave the warning in Abuja at the Joint World Bank/IMF/WAIFEM Regional Training

Nigeria Economy Not In A Mess, Better Than Europe – David Roberts

Former British Council Director in Abuja, David Roberts has said Nigeria’s economy which posted a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.46% in Quarter 4, cannot be said to be in a mess.

Roberts who made this remark on Monday said Nigeria

Cardoso Warns Nigeria, Emerging Economies To Be Wary Of Debt Risks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso has warned emerging economies, including Nigeria to be wary of debt risks which he said could hamper economic growth if left unchecked.

Picking Nigeria as a reference, Cardoso said

Falana Tells Nigerians To Ask Tinubu If FG Still Pays Fuel Subsidy

Femi Falana, a human rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to be transparent about the purported resurgence of the fuel subsidy programme.

Recall that Robert Dickerman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Stop Demarketing Nigeria To Investors, Ex-Minister Tells Tinubu

Following the comment made by President Bola Tinubu to Qatari investors, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has expressed his displeasure over the President’s remark, saying Tinubu is demarketing Nigeria to global investors.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu urged investors

Oronsaye Report: ‘Tinubu Should Create Ministry Of Climatic Change’ – Lawyer

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been urged to create the Ministry of Climate Change and Sustainable Development and Disaster Risk Management.

The request came through a legal luminary and intellectual property expert

2024: PDP Stands Better Chance To Win Ondo Election – Ajayi

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stands a better chance to win November 16 governorship election in the State if all the gladiators in the party are united.

Ajayi who declared interest in the PDP's ticket on Monday

95% Of People With Boko Haram Ideology Dead – Borno Govt

The Borno State Government has revealed that more than 95 per cent of people with Boko Haramideology, especially the founding members, are either dead or have surrendered.

The Special Adviser to the Borno State Government on Security Affairs

CBN Sells N1trn FG Securities To Foreign Investors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has successfully concluded a sale of government securities, issuing N1.053 trillion (US$680 million) in short-term instruments as part of its liquidity management exercise.

The apex bank said 79 per cent of the total bids, or the equivalent of US$530 million

Hardship: JIBWIS Appeals To Tinubu To Reverse Policy On Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Islamic group, of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikammatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), has frowned at insecurity, poverty and hunger in the Country.

They appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Federal administration