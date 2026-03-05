Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 5

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, March 5th, 2026.

Tinubu Suspends Implementation Of Electronic Payment At Airports

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate suspension of the implementation of electronic payment of toll fees at the nation’s airports.

This was disclosed by the Minister

Atiku Meets ADC S’East Bloc Ahead Of ADC Primaries

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday held a high-level consultation meeting with the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the South-East, alongside other prominent Igbo stakeholders, in what appears to be strategic groundwork ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

New Telegraph reports that the

BREAKING: Tinubu Swears In Disu As 23rd IGP

President Bola Tinubu has officially inaugurated the newly appointed Olatunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

New Telegraph reports that the

We’ll Hold Okpehbolo Responsible If Obi Comes To Any Harm – Igbo Elders

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has said Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo, will be held responsible if anything happens to former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

New Telegraph recalls that Obi and

Osun 2026: Oyebamiji Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock.

Oyebamiji, who was received at

Defence Minister Reviews Ongoing Operations, Provides Strategic Direction

…says US troops on training mission, AFN commanding operations

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and Service Chiefs on Wednesday in Abuja to review ongoing operations, as well as provide strategic guidance to the Armed Services.

The meeting signalled the introduction

JUST-IN: Court Moves Malami, Son’s Trial To March 10

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja adjourned the terrorism trial of the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son, Abdulaziz, till March 10, 2026.

The presiding Judge, Justice

FCT Poll: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To AMAC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return (CoR) to the newly re-elected Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, and his Vice, Mohammed Nadabo.

The Commission also presented

2027: Opaque Party Primaries Responsibility For Voter Apathy – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties against conducting non-transparent primaries, saying such could undermine public trust and destabilise the electoral process.

This is as the INEC fixed April 23

Iran War: Katz Speaks On Possible Assassination Of Khamenei’s Successor

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has suggested the potential assassination of any leaders chosen to replace the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was murdered in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

This was disclosed in a terse statement

2027: APC’ll Clinch All Elective Positions In Nigeria – Gov Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win all elective positions, including the presidency, in 2027.

Speaking during the APC State

NPA 2025 Report: Export Growth, Container Surge Signal Nigeria’s Trade Rebound

Nigeria’s seaports recorded their strongest operational performance in recent years in 2025, with cargo throughput, container traffic and export volumes rising sharply, a development industry observers say reflects tangible progress in the Federal Government’s economic diversification drive.

According to the 2025 Operational

FG To Launch National Single Window March 27

Nigeria will launch the highly anticipated National Single Window (NSW) platform on March 27, a move described by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as a “monumental” step in transforming the country’s trade ecosystem.

According to a release by the

Kaduna: Consensus Strengthens APC’s Institutional Stability – Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has said that the consensus mode adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in electing its Executive members in the state will strengthen the party’s institutional stability.

The governor gave the remarks

FEC Revives Adult Literacy Commission

…Places 6-Year Ban On New Private Universities

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the restoration of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education as an independent body.

The Council, chaired by President