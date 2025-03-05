Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 5

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

FG Inaugurates Committee On National Power Council

The Federal Government has inaugurated the planning committee on the proposed conference of the National Council on Power (NACOP), the highest decision-making body for the power sector.

This is according to a statement issued on Tuesday…

IMF Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Reform Policies

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF) has expressed confidence in the Federal Government of Nigeria’s steps to address the high cost of living and accelerate social support to vulnerable populations.

The Fund's First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath…

Alleged N700bn Fraud: EFCC Arrests Ex-A’Ibom Gov, Emmanuel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, over alleged N700 billion fraud.

New Telegraph gathered that Emmanuel was taken into custody…

Nigeria Hits New Peak Power Generation Of 5.7 MW – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)on Tuesday said the Nigerian power sector has hit a new peak generation of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW), which is regarded as the highest daily energy transmission.

According to the transmission company, the feat…

N’Assembly Positioning Nigeria For $1trn Economy By 2030 – Bamidele

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday, said the National Assembly has passed laws aimed at positioning Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District…

Reps Summon Labour Minister For Failing To Constitute NSITF Board

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi for failing to inaugurate the board of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The summon followed a petition received from the Obasi-Pherson…

We Can’t Guarantee N’Delta Security If Fubara Is impeached, INC Warns

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has warned that there could be instability in the Niger Delta region if Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara is impeached by the Rivers State House of Assembly, following the recent Supreme Court ruling in the state.

The INC President, Beis Impeached, INC Warns…

Bayelsa Govt Calls For Unity, Calm Amid Land Dispute

The Bayelsa State Government has appealed to the people of Yenagoa and Ovom communities currently locked in a dispute over land ownership where the new 9-storey secretariat is sited, to sustain their age-long unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this appeal…

Suspend New Subscription Rates, Reps Tell Multichoice

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed Multichoice, owners of DSTV and GOtv, to suspend its proposed increase in monthly subscription pending the outcome of its investigation.

The resolution was consequent upon a motion sponsored…

Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Accountant General Of Federation

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation.

This was contained in a press statement issued…

Abia Partners Germany, Netherlands, Others For Waste Recycling

Abia State Government has commenced the process of turning waste to wealth with recycling plants in Aba and Umuahia in partnership with Germany and the Netherlands.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu…

Poland: Trump Didn’t Consult NATO Allies Before Pausing Military Aid To Ukraine

The Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Poland, Pawel Wronski on Tuesday insisted that 47th Preaident if the United States (US), Donald Trump did not consult NATO allies before deciding to pause military aid to Ukraine.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump…

S’Court Judgement: Why Fubara Has No Option – Abe

A former lawmaker who represented Rivers South East Senator, Magnus Abe, on Monday said Governor Siminalaya Fubara has no option but to obey the Supreme Court ruling on political crisis in the state.

Senator Abe who made this remark while speaking…

Protest Erupts In Ogoni Over Alleged Hijack Of Oil Resumption Process

The people of Ogoni from the different communities that make up Ogoniland have staged a protest in Bori Community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers over the alleged hijack of oil resumption process by politicians with selfish interest camouflaging as defenders of the Ogoni cause.

The peaceful protest, which had as participants Ogoni…

Intervene In Akpabio-Natasha Feud, Northern CAN Chairman Urges Stakeholders

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the feud between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central for peace to reign in the National Assembly.

Hayab said that as a responsible religious body…

