Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 4 2024.

Do Not Offer Bribe To Any Of Our People, Tinubu Tells Qatari Investors

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday urged the prospective investors from Qatar to as a matter of urgency report any of its officials who demanded bribes in the course of investing in Nigeria, saying his administration would not tolerate any form of corruption.

President Tinubu who made this plea while delivering his keynote speech…Read more

Oyo LG Poll: APC Threatens To Withdraw Candidates If BVAS Not Used

As the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) prepares for the April 27, 2024 Local Government election across the 33 LG Councils in the state, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), on Sunday threatened to withdraw its candidates should the electoral body fail to use Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The APC made the threat in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary…Read more

Beyond Restructuring, Implement 4th, 5th Constitution Amendments, Ex-VON DG Tells Govs

The former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has called out the state governors following their refusal to implement the 4th and 5th amendments of the 1999 constitution.

Okechukwu made the call out in a statement he issued in Abuja…Read more

Hardship: S/West Have No Reason To Protest Against FG – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi on Sunday said the southwest geo-political zone has no reason to protest against President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Umahi made the assertion in his country home, Uburu…Read more

Ramadan: Yari To Distribute 358 Trucks Of Assorted Grains

Former governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is set to distribute 358 trucks of assorted foodstuffs comprised of Rice, Millet, Sugar and Maize to the people of the State irrespective of political climes in an attempt to assist them begin the holy month of Ramadan with relative ease.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman…Read more

Reps Give Private Airlines One-Week Ultimatum To Refund N4bn COVID-19 Funds

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives at the weekend gave a 7-day ultimatum to all private airlines operating in the country to render justifiable evidence before it on how they expended the N4 billion they collected from the federal government as COVID-19 intervention funds or refund the money to the government treasury.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Bamidele Salam…Read more

Abbas Mourns Sisi Quadri, Mr Ibu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sadness over the tragic deaths of two comic actors, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, and John Ikechukwu Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu.

Abbas, in his condolence message to the families of the deceased…Read more

Tinubu Dragged To Court Over Alleged Failure To Probe Missing $3.4bn IMF Loan

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a legal action against President Bola Tinubu over the alleged failure to probe the allegations that the $3.4 billion loan obtained by Nigeria from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finance the budget and respond to COVID-19 is missing, diverted, or unaccounted for.

It would be recalled that the allegations are contained…Read more

Atiku Reacts To Mr Ibu’s Death, Says Actor Will Be Missed

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has described the passing of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu as a significant loss.

Atiku, former Vice President in a statement issued on his verified X page…Read more

Peter Obi Mourns Mr Ibu, Says Death Huge Loss To Nigeria

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has expressed his sorrow over the sudden demise of celebrated Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Ibu died on Saturday…Read more

Aiyedatiwa, Akinterinwa Shut Down Akure, Igbokoda

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and former Commissioner for Finance, Hon Wale Akinterinwa shut down Akure, the State capital, and Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local government in different solidarity matches organised for them by their supporters.

While hundreds of women from the 18 local government…Read more

Perseverance, Patriotism Key To Nation-Building – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said that nation-building requires perseverance and patriotism for it to be successful.

President Tinubu made this known while fielding questions from the media…Read more

Food Security: MOUAU To Begin Free Agribusiness Training For Youths

In a bid to assist youths obtain basic knowledge in agribusiness and boost food production in Nigeria, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), will next month commence free training for them.

The free training which has been approved by the University Vice Chancellor…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deep sorrow over the recent passing of two of Nollywood’s most celebrated comic actors, John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu, and Quadri Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri.

The entertainment industry was shaken last week by the demise…Read more

Ewekoro LG Boosts Ogun’s 36% Non-Oil Revenue Contribution To FG – Abiodun

Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, has said the abundance of limestone in Ewekoro Local Government amounted to 36% of the state’s total revenue creation in the non-oil sector, which goes to the Federal Government account.

The Governor made the disclosure while speaking at the palace of Oba Abdul-Fatai…Read more