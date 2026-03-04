Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, March 4th, 2026.

BREAKING: Dangote Hikes Fuel Gantry Price By N101 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has hiked its gantry or ex-depot price for fuel/petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) by N101, from N774 to N875 per litre.

Tinubu Nominates Oyedele As Minister Of State For Finance

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as the Minister of State for Finance, replacing Dr. Doris Anite-Uzoka.

COAS: No Safe Haven For Terrorists In Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, on Tuesday, declared that terrorists and violent criminal groups will have no safe haven anywhere in Nigeria.

Yahaya Bello: Court Fixes Monday For Ruling On Admissibility Of EFCC Document

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Monday, March 9, for ruling on the admissibility of a document sought to be tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing trial of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on an alleged money laundering charge.

El-Rufai’s Case: DSS Grills Security Officers For Alleged Misconduct

The five security operatives who were with the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 12, 2026, have been taken into custody over alleged professional misconduct.

Senate Moves Plenary Resumption To March 10

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Senate shifted the resumption of its plenary session from Thursday, March 5, 2026, to Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

US Alerts Citizens In Nigeria As Shi’ite Protest Rocks Lagos

The South-West leadership of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has staged a peaceful protest in Lagos State, denouncing the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in strikes by the United States and Israel.

ADC Demands Transparency, Evidence Base In Malami, el-Rufai Trial

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the trial of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, must be transparent, time-bound, and supported with credible evidence.

INEC Promotes 45 Staff To Directors, 2,339 Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission has approved the promotion of 2,339 employees following the conclusion of its 2025 Senior Staff Promotion Exercise.

Sanwo-Olu To State Exco: Lagos APC Must Become National Reference Point

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday charged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to position the party as a national reference point through unity, inclusivity, and internal democracy.

Tinubu Directs Immediate Release Of Funds For Space Assets Maintenance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the realisation of Nigeria’s space policy and programme as enshrined in the revised 25-year roadmap for space development.

No Wiretapping Equipment Found In El-Rufai’s Residence – Family

Contrary to the news making rounds, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai’s family has said that no phone-tapping equipment was recovered from the Abuja residence of the former FCT Minister during a search conducted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Wike: Tinubu Won’t Renege On His Promises To FCT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday reassured residents of Abuja that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would honor his promises to develop their communities in recognition of the support given to his Renewed Hope Agenda.

A’Ibom To Employ More Civil Servants After Flushing Out 3,000 Ghost Workers

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Emem Almond Bob, has disclosed that more than 3,000 ghost workers were removed from the state payroll following recently concluded staff and pensioners’ verification exercises, creating fiscal space for new employment.

Scrapping Indirect Primaries Will Curb Money Politics – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Clement Jimbo, on Tuesday backed the removal of indirect primaries in the 2026 Electoral Act, saying it would help in addressing money politics in Nigeria.

