Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

We’re Committed To Gender Balance, Abbas Tells UK Parliament

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said that the 10th House will be decisive in the realisation of gender inclusion and balance in politics and governance in Nigeria.

He stated this when he hosted a delegation

Choose Between PDP, APC Administration, Group Tells Wike

The Conference of Professionals in thePeople’s Democratic Party (PDP), an interest group within the party, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to choose between the party and serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The group also called for Wike's removal from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

Expect Victory, Fubara Tells Rivers People

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the people of the state that despite the antagonism against his administration, the course of governance is irreversible, and victory is certain for the State.

He noted how the news of the judgment of the Supreme Court

PDP Crisis: Calabar Congress Not Valid – Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said the report of the purported congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has been rejected by the national leadership, adding that a new date would be fixed for the zonal congress.

The governor also stated that the PDP has yet to conduct

NNPC Ltd Reduces Fuel Pump Price To N860

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reduced its fuel pump price from N945 to N860.

New Telegraph on Monday gathered that its filling stations

Swallow Your Pride, Apologize To Akpabio, Kogi Group Tells Natasha

As the face-off between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan intensifies, the Kogi Patroitic Consultative Assembly, comprising of past and present political office holders from Kogi State, have called on Natasha to take the path of honour and apologize to the Senate leadership.

This came as the group pledged their unalloyed support

Reps Suggest Measures To Discourage Importation Of Electric Meters

The House of Representatives has proposed measures to halt the importation of electricity meters and other finished products that can be manufactured in the country.

It suggested the imposition of special tariffs and removal of waivers

BREAKING: Meranda Resigns As Speaker Of Lagos Assembly

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, the incumbent and first female Speaker in the history of Lagos State, Mojisola Meranda, has stepped down, giving way to the impeached Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa is to be reinstated.

New Telegraph recalls that the leadership crisis in the state Assembly

JUST-IN: Obasa Returns As Speaker Of Lagos Assembly

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has finally returned as the Speaker, following the closed-door meeting held before the plenary on Monday, March 3.

New Telegraph reports that Obasa's reinstatement

Trump Urges Americans To Worry Less About Putin

Amid the call for a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia, President of United States, Donald Trump, on Monday urged Americans to spend less time worrying” about Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

New Telegraph reports that there have been concerns

