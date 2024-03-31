Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 31 2024

Crisis In Labour Party, A Distraction – Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the crisis in the party is a distraction, which neither he nor his supporters were willing to fall for.

Labour Party conducted a controversial national convention…Read more

Edo Guber: INEC Displays Governorship Candidates List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, displayed the list of governorship candidates of the 17 political parties contesting the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The Edo INEC office led by its Resident Electoral Commissioner…Read more

Easter: PDP, Atiku, Obi Felicitate With Christians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, have sent goodwill messages to Nigeria Christians as they mark this year’s Easter season.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Easter: Emulate Christ, Spread Love, Kalu Charges Citizens

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has charged Nigerians, especially the Christian faithful to emulate and adopt the virtues of Jesus Christ as they join others across the world to celebrate Easter.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu…Read more

Again, Rivers Assembly Threatens To Resume Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has threatened to resume the impreachment notice issued against the Governor of the State, Siminalayi Fubara if he continues to breach the constitution of the state

The state Assembly made this known in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

Port Harcourt-Aba Rail Project: Alkali Frowns At Slow Pace Of Work

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has expressed disappointment with the slow pace of work by the contractor of Port Harcourt-Aba narrow gauge rail rehabilitation, saying the contractor was not meeting the time schedule.

According to a statement signed at the weekend by Olujimi Oyetomi…Read more

Third Mainland Bridge Resumes Full Operations April 4

Barring any last-minute change, the Third Mainland Bridge will be re-opened on Thursday, April 4 for traffic following a seven-week partial closure for maintenance.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi confirmed…Read more

Akoabio, Barau, Lawan, Adeola Greet Christians At Easter

As the world celebrates Easter, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged Christians to imbibe Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love and sacrifice during and even after the celebration of His death and resurrection.

Akpabio, who stated this on Saturday in his Easter message through…Read more

AbdulRazaq, Saraki Mourn Ex-Kwara Dep Gov, Kisira

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over “the death of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Peter Kisira in the early hours of Saturday, March 30, 2024”.

The former Deputy Governor, according to a family source…Read more

Terrorists, Bandits Effect Worrisome On Food Security – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election on Friday said that hunger and starvation loom in Nigeria if farmers are prevented from accessing their farms by bandits and terrorists.

Obi who spoke via huis verified X handle said, “I just read on the daily…Read more

Declare State Of Emergency On Third Mainland, Carter Bridges, Umahi Tells NASS

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi has called on the National Assembly to declare a state of emergency on the Third Mainland and Carter Bridges in Lagos State.

The State of Emergency would facilitate expedited repairs of the bridges…Read more

Obi Breaks Silence On LP Nat’l Convention, Gives Reason For Snub

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP) and presidential candidate in the 202 general election, Peter Obi, has revealed why he ignored the party’s recent National Convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the National Convention…Read more

Ondo 2024: Only 19 Parties Submitted Candidates’ Details – INEC

Barely eight months to the anticipated gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that no fewer than 19 political parties have notified the commission about the conduct of their primaries.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the electoral commission…Read more

Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service Commences Operation April – FG

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation has announced the commencement date for the operation of the Port Harcourt/Aba section of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail line.

The Minister for Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali who made the announcement…Read more

Explosion rocks Abuja suburb

At least one person has reportedly sustained injuries in an explosion that hit Dawaki in the Bwari Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It was gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30 am on Friday.

One of the residents of the area told an online me- dium…Read more