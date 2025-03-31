New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Top 15 News…

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 31

News Round Up

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 31, 2025.

Eid-El-Fitr: Stand For Justice, Rule Of Law, PDP Tells Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions, to re-dedicate themselves to selfless service.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more 

Petrol Prices Hit N930, N970 Per Litre In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The price of petrol, technically known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), has surged to between N930 and N970 per litre in Lagos, Ogun State, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Previously, petrol, also known as fuel, was sold at prices…Read more 

Akpabio, Lado Greet Muslims At Sallah

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of 2025 Eid-el-Fitr, urging them to pray for the unity of the nation.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media…Read more 

Rivers: Ex-HoS Vows To Provide Evidence Of Alleged Public Funds Theft

The former Rivers State Head of the Civil Service, George Nwaeke, has vowed to provide evidence of alleged public funds theft under the administration of the suspended state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to security operatives when called upon.

Sunday Telegraph reports that his allegations come a day after…Read more  

APC: Nigerians’ll Not Regret Tinubu’s Second Term

Amid strong opposition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has assured Nigerians that they will not regret re-electing the President for a second term.

Ganduje, who also urged Nigerians to pray for the President’s…Read more 

Wike’s Progressive Ideas Transforming FCT – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has introduced progressive ideas that have brought transformative development to the city.

The President gave the commendation on Sunday…Read more 

Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Sule Urges Muslims To Sustain Ramadan Lessons

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has urged Muslims to sustain the lessons learned during Ramadan by upholding virtues of sacrifice and self-restraint.

He gave this admonition shortly after performing…Read more 

Uromi Killing: Okpebholo’s Administration Has Lost Control Of Security – PDP

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it is deeply alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in the State, which it blamed for the gruesome killing of travelers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area.

Similarly, the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Supreme…Read more

Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan Calls For Unity, Tolerance

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for peace, national unity, and religious tolerance in the Country.

Speaking at his palace on Sunday, shortly after…Read more  

Reps Recover Another $14m From Four Oil Companies

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has successfully recovered an additional $14.2 million (₦21.4 billion) from four oil and gas companies as part of its ongoing investigation into financial discrepancies in the sector.

Spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi, disclosed…Read more 

Eid-El-Fitr: Atiku Calls On Leaders To Show Compassion

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerian leaders to prioritize the well-being of the people.

In a message by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku…Read more 

Residents Cheer As Sanusi Led Post-Eid-Prayer Procession

Hundreds of Kano State residents thronged the streets, cheering the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as he led the traditional post-Eid prayer procession, chanting, “There is only one Emir in Kano.”

The traditional procession after Eid prayers was not among…Read more 

Eid-El-Fitr: Demonstrate Love, Compassion To Vulnerable – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Eid-El-Fitr by demonstrating love and compassion, particularly toward the vulnerable, and extending acts of charity to all.

Speaking with Journalists after the Eid-El-Fitr prayers marking…Read more

Eid-El-Fitr: Alia Felicitates Muslims As Police Tighten Security

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim community in the State as they mark the completion of the 2025 Ramadan fasting and celebrate Eid-El-Fitr.

This was as the State Police Command deployed…Read more 

Eid-El-Fitr: Allow Ramadan Spirit To Guide Your Ways, Obi Tells Muslims

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian Muslims to let the love and spirit of Ramadan guide their ways…Read more

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Eid-El-Fitr: Sanusi Backs Sallah Durbar Ban
Read Next

EFCC Chair Seeks Stronger Resolve Against Corruption
Share
Copy Link
×