Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 31

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 31, 2025.

Eid-El-Fitr: Stand For Justice, Rule Of Law, PDP Tells Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions, to re-dedicate themselves to selfless service.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Petrol Prices Hit N930, N970 Per Litre In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The price of petrol, technically known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), has surged to between N930 and N970 per litre in Lagos, Ogun State, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Previously, petrol, also known as fuel, was sold at prices…Read more

Akpabio, Lado Greet Muslims At Sallah

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of 2025 Eid-el-Fitr, urging them to pray for the unity of the nation.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media…Read more

Rivers: Ex-HoS Vows To Provide Evidence Of Alleged Public Funds Theft

The former Rivers State Head of the Civil Service, George Nwaeke, has vowed to provide evidence of alleged public funds theft under the administration of the suspended state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to security operatives when called upon.

Sunday Telegraph reports that his allegations come a day after…Read more

APC: Nigerians’ll Not Regret Tinubu’s Second Term

Amid strong opposition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has assured Nigerians that they will not regret re-electing the President for a second term.

Ganduje, who also urged Nigerians to pray for the President’s…Read more

Wike’s Progressive Ideas Transforming FCT – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has introduced progressive ideas that have brought transformative development to the city.

The President gave the commendation on Sunday…Read more

Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Sule Urges Muslims To Sustain Ramadan Lessons

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has urged Muslims to sustain the lessons learned during Ramadan by upholding virtues of sacrifice and self-restraint.

He gave this admonition shortly after performing…Read more

Uromi Killing: Okpebholo’s Administration Has Lost Control Of Security – PDP

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it is deeply alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in the State, which it blamed for the gruesome killing of travelers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area.

Read more Similarly, the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Supreme…

Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan Calls For Unity, Tolerance The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for peace, national unity, and religious tolerance in the Country. Speaking at his palace on Sunday, shortly after…Read more Reps Recover Another $14m From Four Oil Companies The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has successfully recovered an additional $14.2 million (₦21.4 billion) from four oil and gas companies as part of its ongoing investigation into financial discrepancies in the sector. Spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi, disclosed…Read more Eid-El-Fitr: Atiku Calls On Leaders To Show Compassion Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerian leaders to prioritize the well-being of the people. In a message by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku…Read more Residents Cheer As Sanusi Led Post-Eid-Prayer Procession Hundreds of Kano State residents thronged the streets, cheering the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as he led the traditional post-Eid prayer procession, chanting, “There is only one Emir in Kano.” The traditional procession after Eid prayers was not among…Read more Eid-El-Fitr: Demonstrate Love, Compassion To Vulnerable – Tinubu President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Eid-El-Fitr by demonstrating love and compassion, particularly toward the vulnerable, and extending acts of charity to all. Speaking with Journalists after the Eid-El-Fitr prayers marking…Read more Eid-El-Fitr: Alia Felicitates Muslims As Police Tighten Security Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim community in the State as they mark the completion of the 2025 Ramadan fasting and celebrate Eid-El-Fitr. This was as the State Police Command deployed…Read more Eid-El-Fitr: Allow Ramadan Spirit To Guide Your Ways, Obi Tells Muslims 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian Muslims to let the love and spirit of Ramadan guide their ways…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

