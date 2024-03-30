Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 30 2024

Explosion rocks Abuja suburb

At least one person has reportedly sustained injuries in an explosion that hit Dawaki in the Bwari Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It was gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30 am on Friday.

One of the residents of the area told an online me- dium…

Insecurity can cripple democracy, Ejiofor, Amachree warn

Security experts have warned that insecurity has the capacity to "cripple" democracy, even as they said that authorities intensify efforts to provide good governance at all levels. These were the views of a retired state director and an ex-assistant director (investigation and intelligence)…

Senate set to recall Ningi –Akpabio

The Senate is set to recall Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central) from his three months suspension, it has been learnt.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed this while answering questions from reporters…

NCC: Individual has over 10,000 lines linked to his NIN

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed that it would not be reviewing its deadline to bar owners of more than four SIM cards whose SIM registration data failed to match their National Identity Number (NIN) data. A source within the Commission explained that the Commission's…

Buhari Hails Tinubu At 72, Says ‘I Stand With You’

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that he is “fully committed” to the success of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The former President made this known in his congratulatory message…

PDP Sets To Hold NEC Meeting April 18

Nearly two years later, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which is the second-highest decision-making organ of the party.

New Telegraph recalls that PDP's last NEC meeting was in May 2022…

Easter: Ganduje Urges Christians To Pray For Unity, Peace, Political Stability

As Christians prepare to celebrate Easter, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on believers to pray for the unity, peace and political stability of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje…

Easter: Makinde Felicitates Christians, Calls For More Prayers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the Christian faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of the Easter festivity.

The governor according to a release signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju…

You Can’t Join APC Through Back Door, Okocha Warns Secondus, Others

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo, and other PDP leaders in Rivers State have been warned against joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the back door.

The State Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha…

Okocha Wants Fubura’s Political Structure Tested With LG Council Election

The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha has asked the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubura to test his political structure and acceptability by conducting the Local Government election in the state.

Okocha, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Friday said, "Governor Fubara…

Abiodun Congratulates Tinubu On 72nd Birthday, Says Nigeria In Good Hands

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a democrat and visionary leader who is passionately committed to the emergence of Nigeria as an economic power house.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to the President on his 72nd birthday…

72th Birthday: Tinubu, An Achiever, Messiah Of Black Race – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an achiever and the messiah of the Black Race.

He stated the antecedents of President Tinubu are certificates to define…

Tambuwal Tasks Nigerians On Nation Building, Distributes Food Items, Cash To 30,000 Households

Former Governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to believe in the country and themselves as patriotic citizens who can drive the needed change for the nation’s prosperity.

Tambuwal stated this on Friday in Sokoto at the flag-off of the distribution of food…

APC Congratulates Tinubu @72, Says His Vision For Democracy Legendary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, quipping that his vision for a democratic government is legendary.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka…

Edema, Akinterinwa Extol Tinubu At 72

The governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Olugbenga Edema and Wale Akinterinwa have extended birthday greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary.

Edema in his congratulatory message to President Tinubu lauded…