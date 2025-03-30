Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 30

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Eid-El-Fitr Celebration To Be Observed Sunday – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1446 AH.

In a special broadcast to the Muslim Ummah on Saturday…Read more

IBB Salutes Tinubu’s Courage, Selfless Service At 73

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former Military Head of State, has praised President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as the “Asiwaju of the Universe.”

In his heartfelt birthday message on Saturday, IBB eulogized…Read more

Eid-El-Fitri: Makinde Urges Muslims To Imbibe Ramadan Lessons

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri 2025.

According to a statement signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju…Read more

Fasting Continues As Moon Remains Unseen – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Chairman of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday said fasting may continue on Sunday, March 30, as the crescent moon signaling the end of Ramadan has not been sighted in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 29, by the NSCIA…Read more

Declaration Of Emergency In Rivers Not Partisan – Senate Leader

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State due to the political crisis is not partisan.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District…Read more

Tinubu Enacts Reforms In Capital Market

In a decisive move to strengthen Nigeria’s capital markets, President Bola Tinubu, has signed into law the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, repealing the Investments and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007.

This landmark legislation introduces comprehensive…Read more

Liberian Crisis: Gambari-Led ECOWAS Team Engages Stakeholders

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s Ibrahim Gambari, has begun efforts to resolve Liberia’s ongoing political crisis.

To achieve this objective, the ECOWAS team held crucial…Read more

Fubara Denies Allegations By HoS Over Attacked Oil Installations

The immediate past Head of Civil Service (HoS) in Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has justified President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state, alleging that Governor Siminalayi Fubara ordered militants to attack oil installations.

However, Governor Fubara has strongly refuted…Read more

INEC Speaks On Complexity Of Recall Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday outlined the complexities and costs involved in the recall process, saying it is like organizing a full election.

Speaking via his verified X handle, the electoral umpire…Read more

Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia Confirms Sunday Eid-El-Fitr

The Saudi Arabian Government on Saturday said it has sighted the crescent of Shawwal, confirming that the Eid-El-Fitr celebration will be held on Sunday, March 30.

This was disclosed on Haramin’s official Facebook…Read more

Denmark Condemns JD Vance’s Remarks On Greenland

The Danish government on Saturday strongly condemned the remarks made by the United States (US) Vice President, JD Vance, who claimed that Denmark has failed to adequately support Greenland.

Saturday Telegraph reports that JD Vance made these…Read more

Atiku To Wike: You’re Unsuitable For Presidential Running Mate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the public conduct of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, both in Rivers State, where he once served as Governor, and in Abuja, since becoming Minister, has shown that he is unsuitable for the role of Vice President in a ticket meant to unify, not divide the party…Read more

Buhari Celebrates Tinubu At 73, Prays For His Success

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has joined other eminent Nigerians in celebrating the birthday of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who turned 73 on Saturday, March 29.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu…Read more

Gov Idris Celebrates Tinubu As Beacon Of Hope At 73

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has joined other world leaders in celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

Governor Idris believes that President Tinubu’s birthday…Read more

Reps Condemn Killing Of Travellers In Edo, Demand Justice

The House of Representatives has condemned in strong terms the brutal mob killing of 16 travellers from the northern part of the country in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a statement on Saturday, the House spokesperson…Read more

