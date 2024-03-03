Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 3 2024.

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu Is Dead

Popular veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu is dead.

The sudden demise of the comic actor was confirmed on Saturday…Read more

Nigeria Survival Depends Largely On Human Capital Devt – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria’s survival depends largely on human capital development, a major reason why his administration is pursuing vigorously the educational progression of the Nation.

He said, “This administration will continue to support education…Read more

Nigerians Are Losing Hope, Getting Angry, NNPP Chair Tells Tinubu

Former National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufa’i Alkali has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to buckle up as Nigerians are losing hope and getting angry.

Alkali, who stated this in a paper titled: “Rethinking the Neo-Liberal Economic Doctrine…Read more

Abiodun Extols Adeboye’s Virtues At 82

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as an exceptional leader, whose teachings have positively impacted the lives of many.

In his congratulatory message to mark the birthday of the renowned cleric…Read more

Guber Poll: Reconcile, Ensure PDP Retains Edo, Atiku Tell Ex-Aspirants

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on former aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other aggrieved party stakeholders, to reconcile among themselves and ensure that PDP retains Edo State in the September governorship election.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media aide Paul Ibe on Saturday…Read more

Wike: With Tinubu’s Support I’ve No Excuse To Fail In FCT

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said he has no reason to criticise his predecessors in office or give excuses, noting that with the support of President Bola Tinubu, he can’t afford to fail in his duty as FCT Minister.

The Minister said this shortly after inspecting some ongoing road projects…Read more

Atiku To Tinubu: Create Infrastructure Devt Unit In Presidency

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election and former Vice President, has advocated for the creation of an Infrastructure Development Unit (IDU) within the Presidency.

Atiku who spoke over the weekend claimed that the creation of IDU…Read more

Dangote Calls For Nigeria Transition To Knowledge-Based Economy

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dangote Group has called for Nigeria’s transition from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy.

Dangote made the call on Saturday while speaking at the 38th Convocation…Read more

No Tenure Extension For Retiring Perm Secs – Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State has declared that he has not given any approval for retiring Permanent Secretaries in the state to have their term extended.

Governor Adeleke made the clarification in a statement issued…Read more

Power Minister Summons CEOs Of Abuja, Ibadan Electricity Companies

Following the worsening power supply in some parts of the country, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over the deteriorating electricity supply.

Speaking with the body on Saturday, Adelabu in a statement issued…Read more

FG To Commence Repairs Of Long Bridge Monday

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has announced plans to repair the Long Bridge‘s broken expansion joints along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mrs Olukorede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos…Read more

Rotational Presidency: APC Chieftain Blasts Northern Group For Dragging Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted northern socio-cultural group for calling for an end to the rotational presidency, saying “Their calculation was that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would die while in office.”

Vatsa while condemning the call told selected Journalists on Saturday…Read more

MACBAN Urges Tinubu To Arrest, Charge Igboho For Treason

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked President Bola Tinubu to arrest and punish Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho for treason.

According to MACBAN, Igboho should be subject to the same legal protections…Read more

FG Pays N1trn Monthly As Petrol Subsidy — Dikerman

Robert Dikerman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Managing Director of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, has said that the Nigerian Government still pays one trillion naira every month for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol or fuel subsidy.

This, according to him, is despite the total deregulation…Read more

I’ll Make Impact As FCT Minister, Wike Assures Residents

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has assured the resident of Abuja that he will made an impact in his role.

Wike claimed that President Bola Tinubu made the choice…Read more