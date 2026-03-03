Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 3

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026.

ICPC Obtains Wiretapping Equipment From El-Rufai’s Resident

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said its operatives recovered equipment that was purportedly used to intercept communications and classified security documents from the Abuja residence of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

ICPC, in a statement issued on

Osun 2026: PDP Rep Members Defect To Accord

Six members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Monday announced their decision to join the Accord Party in solidarity with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second-term bid.

The development follows the

Electoral Act Alone Can’t Guarantee Credibility Of 2027 Elections – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the credibility of the 2027 general elections will depend not solely on statutory provisions or institutional mechanisms, but on the vigilance, determination, and collective resolve of the Nigerian people.

The Interim National Chairman

JUST IN: Police Council Confirms Tunji Disu As Substantive IGP

On Monday, the Police Council approved the appointment of Olatunji Disu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The Special Adviser to the President

BREAKING: Court Stops APC Congress In Ondo

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has stopped the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fixed for Tuesday.

The presiding judge, Justice Toyin

Sharia Law: Two Legal Codes Cannot Co-Exist, Group Tells FG, N’Assembly

A sociopolitical group, Ndi Igbo Worldwide Union, has called on the Federal Government, the National Assembly and the leadership of Islam in Nigeria to choose between a common law society and a religious legal system, arguing that two legal codes cannot coexist in a serious, modern nation.

In a press release issued by its

Executive Order: FG Begins Direct Remittance Of Oil Revenues Of FAAC

The Federal Government has formally kick-started the implementation of Executive Order 9 of 2026, which orders the direct remittance of oil revenues to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance

Kingibe Will Not Return As FCT Senator – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has declared that Senator Ireti Kingibe will not return as the senator representing the FCT.

Wike, who spoke on Monday, March

Nigeria’s Net Reserves Hit $34.80bn In 2025

Nigeria’s net reserves increased sharply from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023 to $34.80 billion at the close of 2025, reflecting a fundamental improvement in reserves quality.

The 2025 net reserve position alone

Executive Order 9: Govs Support Reforms In Oil Sector

The Nigerian Governors have declared support for reforms in the oil and gas sector, which require the remittance of revenue directly into the Federation Account.

The governors, in a statement

My Defection To APC Not To Displace Anyone But.., – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that his defection to the party is not a move to take over or displace anyone but a strategic alignment aimed at strengthening political stability in the state.

Governor Fintiri gave this assurance

Edo Gov Vows To Break BEDC Monopoly

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, vowed to break the monopolistic tendencies of the Benin Electricity Distribution (BEDC) Plc to ensure even distribution of power to the residents of the state.

He disclosed this when he made

Senate Rescinds Decision To Ask Tinubu To Sack CAC Registrar General

The Senate, on Monday, rescinded its earlier resolution urging President Bola Tinubu to sack the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji, for repeatedly failing to honour invitations from its Committee on Finance.

The Senate Committee on Finance

Delta APC May Explode Over State Congress – Party Sources

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State is facing mounting tension ahead of its state congress scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, as party members accuse Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of attempting to impose candidates on the party structure.

Some aggrieved members alleged

APGA Recommences Membership Registration

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially recommenced its membership registration and revalidation exercise, in line with the Electoral Act.

Anambra State Governor, Charles