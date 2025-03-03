Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 3

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 3, 2025.

Tax Reform Bills: CSOs Laud Senate, Reps Over Fair Public Hearing

The Situation Room on Economic Reforms, a coalition of 100 civil society groups in Nigeria, has commended the National Assembly Committees on Finance for conducting a fair and transparent public hearing on the tax reform bills.

The hearing, which took place last week, brought together…Read more

Lagos Assembly Orders Staff To Work From Home

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed all staff and legislative aides to work remotely indefinitely to prevent potential violence arising from the ongoing leadership crisis.

The directive, issued by the Acting Clerk, Babatunde Ottun Abubakar…Read more

Zulum Orders 2-Year Tax Waiver For Flood Victims, Others

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved a two-year tax waiver for traders who were affected by the September 2024 flood disaster and Maiduguri Monday market traders.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Governor Zulum granted…Read more

S’Court Judgment: Fubara Calls For Calm

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has called on the people and residents of the State to remain calm and peacefully go about their legitimate daily activities while the government continues to do everything in its power to advance good governance to the citizens.

Governor Fubara, who spoke during a Statewide Broadcast…Read more

UK PM: I’m Sure Trump Wants Lasting Peace In Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he was convinced that the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, wanted to see a lasting peace in Ukraine despite a heated exchange with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Zelenskyy met with President Trump…Read more

Obi Decries Leadership Failure As Poverty Worsen In Nigeria

On Sunday, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, expressed grave concern over Nigeria’s deepening poverty crisis, blaming it on the failure of political leadership to prioritize governance over trivialities.

In a strongly worded statement issued on his verified X…Read more

Atiku Visits Late Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo’s Family

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the passing of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Pa Adebanjo passed away…Read more

S’Court Judgement, Plot To Hand Rivers To APC – Kio-Briggs

A foremost Niger Delta activist, Ann Kio-Briggs has described the judgement on the political crisis rocking Rivers State by the Supreme Court as a plot for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the state.

Kio-Briggs, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said the Supreme Court…Read more

CBN Restates Commitment To Strengthening Regulatory Oversight

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent and resilient financial system by reinforcing regulatory compliance and risk management across the country’s financial institutions.

Speaking at a high-level Mandatory Compliance…Read more

Use Ramadan To Foster Unity, Cohesion – Damagun

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has called on Muslims to use the Ramadan fasting period to promote political cohesion and unity among Nigerians.

Damagun made this call on Saturday in his Ramadan…Read more

Legislators Vow Intervention On Detained Professors

Members of the 10th House of Representatives have vowed to bring succour to the plight of the detained professors in Cameroon.

It would be recalled that some professors and other professionals…Read more

Direct CBN To Suspend ATM Fee Hike – SERAP Tells Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the Automated Teller Machine (ATMs) fee hike.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the apex bank had in a circular…Read more

N80bn Dam Project: Tinubu’s Sustainable Investment For Future Generations – Minister

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev has said that President Bola Tinubu has approved the sum of N80 billion naira for the reconstruction of Alau dam, because he believes in a sustainable investment that will make great impacts on future generations.

Utsev who flagged off the reconstruction of Alau dam located…Read more

Mauduguri Flood: FG Flag’s Off Alau Dam Reconstruction

The Federal Government has flagged off the reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam, Maiduguri to forestall future flooding, restore agricultural and other economic activities and create more jobs.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony for the reconstruction…Read more

Kemi Badenoch Hails Zelenskyy Amid Clash With Trump

On Saturday, the leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch described Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a hero following his recent clash with United States (US) President, Donald Trump.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Zelenskyy…Read more

