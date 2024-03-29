Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 29 2024

Tinubu To Clerics: We’re Determined To Turn Challenges To Prosperity

President Bola Tinubu has called on religious leaders in the country that his administration was determined to turn the challenges facing the country to prosperity.

This came as he cautioned them to refrain from vilifying or denigrating…Read more

Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

Nigeria has been thrown into darkness again following the collapse of the national grid on Thursday.

It was learnt that the area centrally managed from Osogbo…Read more

Hardship: Cut Cost Of Governance, Cleric Tells Nigerian Leaders

A foremost Islamic scholar and the National Missioner of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulmumini Hannafi Ayara, has called on the government to cut the cost of governance as a response to the current economic hardship facing the country.

According to him, a prudent approach to the management…Read more

CBN Unveils New Minimum Capital For Banks

For commercial banks with national authorisation is now N200 Billion, while the new requirement for those with regional authorization is N50 Billion.

Mrs. Sidi Ali also disclosed that the new minimum capital for merchant banks…Read more

Media Professionals Biggest Victims Of Fake News, Disinformation – FG

The Federal Government has said media professionals are the biggest victims of fake news and disinformation because they are at risk of losing public trust, confidence and credibility.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Tinubu At 72

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined a host of other leaders to celebrate President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday anniversary, saying he is a brave, bold, and fervent leader who is dedicated to the advancement, expansion, and development of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Governor said since taking office…Read more

Buhari Hails President Tinubu At 72

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated with his successor, President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson…Read more

Bello Lauds Tinubu, NDDC For Coming To Sangana Community’s Rescue

Bello Bina has commended President Bola Tinubu’s led Federal Government for intervening in the plight of the people of the Sangana community who were on the verge of being wiped out by ocean surge and coastal erosion.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital…Read more

CBN’s Policies Detrimental To Nigeria’s Fragile Economy – Group

A group under the aegis, Nigerian Unemployed Youth Vanguard, has raised concerns about the policies being put forward by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Mr Olayemi Cardoso was detrimental to the country’s economy which is currently in a fragile state.

The group in a petition addressed to President Tinubu and signed…Read more

Deteriorating Electricity: Sack Or Reassign Power Minister, Group Tells Tinubu

An Osun Statbased Civil Society Organization, The Osun Masterminds (TOM), has expressed concern over the deteriorating electricity supply across the country.

The Rights group implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…Read more

LP BoT Announces Takeover Of Party

Controversy has continued to trail the Wednesday national convention of the Labour Party as both the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), distance themselves from it…Read more

Benue Killings: I Won’t Fold Hands Watch Bandits Destroy, Take Over Communities – Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has assured the people of the state that his government will not fold its hands and watch bandits kill, destroy and take over the land that rightly belongs to communities of the state.

Governor Alia gave the assurance when he visited and donated relief materials…Read more

INEC Distances Self From LP’s Convention

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from the National Convention of the Labour Party (LP) which was held in Anambra State on Wednesday, March 27.

The Commission in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary…Read more

Okuama Killings: DHQ Declares 8 People Wanted

Barely 24 hours after the mass burial of the 17 slain soldiers, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has declared eight people “wanted” in relation to the recent killing of officers and soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta.

This was contained in a terse statement posted on its verified X page…Read more

Tinubu Extends Tenure Of FCT Head Of Service

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of service of the newly appointed Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Udo Atang, for a period of six months.

The extension letter was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday…Read more