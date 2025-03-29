Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 29

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Presidency Dismisses Atiku’s EFCC Allegations As Baseless

The Presidency has refuted allegations made by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who claimed he was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over purported financial dealings involving the Lagos State government.

In a statement issued on Friday by President Bola Tinubu’s…Read more

Tinubu Orders Manhunt For Killers Of Hunters In Edo

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the brutal killing of traveling hunters who were intercepted by local vigilantes in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, President…Read more

Ramadan: Shettima Seeks Prayers For Tinubu

As the Ramadan period comes to a close on Saturday, Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians to continue praying for the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and peace, stability, and progress in the country.

Specifically, the Vice President sought prayers for God to grant…Read more

Abbas, Kalu Eulogise Tinubu On 73rd Birthday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have felicitated President Bola Tinubu as he marks his 73rd birthday on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The Speaker described President Tinubu as a democrat…Read more

Akpabio Visits Office Of SA To President On Senate Matters

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended Basheer Lado for redefining the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, noting that, for the first time in a long while, the office is fully meeting its expectations.

Speaking during his visit to his office, accompanied…Read more

Reforms May Accelerate Nigeria’s GDP To 5.5% In 2025 – NESG

Effective implementation of stabilization reforms could accelerate Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 5.5 per cent in 2025. the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) projected in its 2025 Macroeconomic Outlook Report released on Friday.

The report, titled “Stabilization in Transition: Rethinking…Read more

UNESCO Media Institute Will Help Curb Fake News – FG

The Federal Government has expressed confidence that the United Nations Educational Scientific Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Category 2 Media Information Literacy (MIL) Institute, to be established in Nigeria, will help combat fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation…Read more

Okpebholo Condemns Mob Attack, Killing Of Travellers In Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Friday, condemned the mob attack and killing of some travellers accused of kidnapping in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that some hunters who were travelling…Read more

Shi’ites, Nigerian Soldiers Clash At Pro-Palestinian Protest In Abuja

On Friday, the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ites, clashed with Nigerian soldiers during a protest against what they described as “injustice against Palestinians by Israel” in the Gaza Strip.

The protest came just hours after the United States (US)…Read more

73rd Birthday Anniversary: Jonathan Felicitates Tinubu

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has extended his goodwill and warm wishes to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday anniversary.

In a birthday message personally signed by Jonathan…Read more

Group Criticizes Lawmaker For Insulting Ezekwesili

The #FixPolitics group has condemned Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, over his outburst against former World Bank Vice President, Co-Founder of Transparency International, and Chairperson of Women Political Leaders, Obiageli Ezekwesili.

The group also formally submitted a petition to the Nigerian…Read more

Group Accuses Jaji Of Plotting To Destroy APC Before Defecting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Peace Initiatives Group on Friday cautioned Aminu Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, against allegedly attempting to destabilize the APCbefore defecting to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group accused Jaji of deceit and secretly collaborating…Read more

Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Muslim To Look Out For Moon

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Friday called on Muslim faithful across the country to look out for the new moon of Shawwal 1446AH on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Waziri of Sokoto…Read more

Wike’s Aide Slams Diri Over Security Alert

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has criticized Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, over his recent security alert regarding a mega rally and the inauguration of a group loyal to Wike in Bayelsa State.

Olayinka accused Governor Diri of using the security alert…Read more

Coronation: Alaafin To Undergo Final Traditional Rites

The final stage of traditional rites (Oro Ipebi) for the Alaafin-elect, Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, will take place on Friday night, March 29, 2025 at the Sango Shrine, Koso, Oyo Town.

A statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity…Read more

