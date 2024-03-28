Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 28

Food Crisis: Nigeria Becoming Survival Of The Fittest – Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi said Nigeria is gradually descending to the level of the survival of the fittest, due to the increasing hunger in the land.

Obi on his X handle on Wednesday, blamed it on the rising insecurity in the land…Read more

Ondo Guber: PDP May Have Disqualified Two Aspirants

The screening committee set up by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to screen aspirants for the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, may have disqualified two aspirants.

A total of seven aspirants had obtained the party’s nomination form…Read more

Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays

To commemorate Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations, the Federal Government has declared Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, as public holidays.

The Federal Government made the announcement in a statement issued…Read more

2027: LP Reserves Tickets For Obi, Otti

The Labour Party (LP) has recommended that its 2027 presidential ticket should be reserved for the national leader, Mr Peter Obi, “based on (his) antecedents before, during and after the 2023 general elections.”

The party, which held its national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State…Read more

No Fuel Price Adjustment – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has said there is no fuel pump price adjustment.

Rumours had been rife that the fuel pump price had been adjusted…Read more

Wike’s Influence Declines At NASS As More Rivers Lawmakers Embrace Fubara

The influence wielded by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike over the Rivers State caucus in the National Assembly in the ongoing feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara is beginning to crumble as some lawmakers who openly sided with him have withdrawn their support.

Some of the lawmakers, especially those in the House of Representatives…Read more

Senegal Poll: Tinubu Congratulates President-Elect, Faye

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated the President-elect of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, over his recent electoral victory at the presidential election.

In a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

Remains Of 17 Soldiers Murdered In Delta Arrive Abuja Military Cemetery

The remains of the military officers murdered in the Okuama community in Delta State on March 14, 2024, have arrived at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the remains which were transported by Military Ambulance…Read more

Edo Guber: 17 Parties Beat INEC’s Deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 17 out of 19 registered political parties in the country, were able to upload the nomination forms of their candidates to the dedicated portal, for the September 21 Edo governorship election, before the 6 pm March 24 deadline.

INEC had warned that there would be no extension of the timeframe allowed…Read more

LP Crisis: Apapa Faction Drags Abure, Others To Court Over ‘Shabby’ Convention

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP), has described the ongoing national convention of the party held on Wednesday at the Grand Seasons Hotels, Nnewi, in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State as a total sham.

According to the State faction Chairman of the party, Peter Okoye…Read more

Shettima Assures Nigerians Naira Will Continue To Stabilize

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the Naira will continue to stabilise in the upcoming days, weeks, and months.

Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday during the National Design…Read more

LP Nat’l Convention: Journalists Barred From Entering Venue

The ongoing National Convention of the Labour Party (LP) in Nnewi Anambra State has witnessed a disturbing dimension by barring members of the media from entering the venue of the event, a move which some members of the public say is unbecoming of a National Party.

In the same vein, some hoodlums who wanted to cause distress…Read more

Ndume Rejects Hike In Hajj Fees

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has rejected the arbitrarily increased rate for the 2024 Hajj by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

In a statement he released in Abuja on Wednesday, Ndume described…Read more

Lagos Govt, PR Firm Mull Partnership On Offshore Gas Exploration, Others

An international Public Relations firm, Bruit Costaud (BC) and the Lagos State government are likely to enter into a partnership to facilitate investment in the exploration and commercialization of offshore gas reserves in the state.

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed…Read more

Lokpobiri Speaks On Shortage Of Crude For P/Harcourt Refinery, Others

Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) on Tuesday expressed concern that the recently opened Dangote Petrochemical Refinery, Port Harcourt Refinery, Warri Refinery, Kaduna Refinery, and modular refineries may not have access to enough crude oil locally to produce petroleum products without an increase in sector production.

Lokpobiri disclosed this while speaking at the ministry’s 2024 sector retreat in Abuja…Read more