Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 28, 2025.

Makinde Commiserates With Ajimobi, Kola-Daisi Families

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed condolences to Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, over the death of the family’s first daughter, Mrs Bisola Kola-Daisi…Read more

Petrol Landing Cost Jumps From N888.89/L To N891.91/L

The landing cost of petrol has skyrocketed to N892.9 per litre as of Wednesday against N891.91 per litre on Tuesday, according to a bulletin of the Major Energies Marketers Association (MEMAN).

According to the data which was made available…Read more

No Leakage Of Presidential Communications To Senate Under Lado – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, declared that within the last eight months that Senator Basheer Lado has been serving as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate matters, there has been no leakages in presidential communications to the Senate.

Akpabio who stated this in the office of the Special Adviser…Read more

Proposes Creation Of Trade, Investment Dialogue With Nigeria

The European Union (EU) is proposing the creation of a formal trade and investment dialogue framework with Nigeria to unlock further opportunities through enhanced collaboration, particularly in infrastructure, green finance, and sustainable development.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, made this proposal…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Funding My Election Mere Propaganda – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakarhas said the media report that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through Ms Aisha Achimugu, made available to him money purportedly belonging to Lagos State to contest the 2024 presidential election is mere propaganda.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, described…Read more

Reps Pass Bill To Bar Tinubu, Atiku, Obi From Contesting 2027 Presidency

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking to bar individuals above 60 years from contesting for the Offices of President and Governor in Nigeria.

The bill, if passed and signed into law would make President Bola Tinubu…Read more

Rivers Emergency Rule: APC Wants To Derail Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to derail the nation’s democracy by declaring emergency rule in Rivers State.

Calling for the reversal of the emergency rule and restoration…Read more

Electoral Act Amendment Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate

The Senate, on Thursday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to reduce election costs and introduce same-day voting for all elective offices in Nigeria.

Titled the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the proposed…Read more

Wike: I Don’t Fear Challenges, We’re Here To Face, Solve It

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said he doesn’t fear challenges, but always prepared to welcome it with the believe that he has what is required to provide solutions.

Wike who was responding to questions during a project…Read more

Cardoso: Women Constitute 35% Of CBN Directors

Women constitute 35% of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directors and half of its Non-Executive Board, the Apex bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso has said.

The new trend, he said, underscores the institution’s…Read more

Tinubu To Mark 73rd Birthday With Special Prayer

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to celebrate his 73rd birthday anniversary on Saturday, March 29, the President will join fellow Muslim faithful at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday for a special prayer session for the nation.

This was contained in a press statement issued…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Hosts Ghanaian President In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received the newly elected President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, on a courtesy visit at his official residence in the State House, Abuja.

Mahama, who arrived at the president’s residence at 2:30 pm…Read more

Bill To Create PM Office Scales Second Reading At Reps

A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the office of the Prime Minister as Head of Government and the office of President as Head of State passed a second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 27.

New Telegraph reports that the bill, which will also provide…Read more

2027: I’ve No Anointed Successor – Gov Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has denied the news reports making round in some section of the media that he has anointed a successor for the 2027 general election.

Governor Sule who spoke through his Senior…Read more

Tinubu Committed To Providing Academic Support To Institutions – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume has reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to providing the necessary infrastructural and academic support to institutions across the country.

The SGF stated this at the commissioning of a 500-seater capacity…Read more

