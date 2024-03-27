Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 27 2024

Tinubu To Judges: We Must Treat Kidnappers As Terrorists

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the reprehensible acts perpetrated by kidnappers across the country, declaring that individuals involved in such despicable crimes must be treated as terrorists.

The President made the declaration on Tuesday at a Ramadan dinner…Read more

Nigeria To Increase Crude Oil Production To 3mb/d – NNPCL

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that Nigeria targets to increase crude oil production to 3 million barrels per day from the current production which hovers around 1.6 million bpd.

He also said it plans to include increasing the nation’s refining…Read more

Tinubu Names New Coordinator For Nat’l Counter-Terrorism Centre

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Adamu Garba Laka is the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

Solution To Nigeria’s Problems Lies In Petroleum Sector – Lokpobiri

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri has said the solution to Nigeria’s numerous challenges lies in the petroleum sector which he noted handles the highest percentage of forex transactions.

Lokpobiri made the disclosure in his Opening Remarks at the Sectoral…Read more

Edo PDP Chairman’s Kidnap: Imosogie, Uwadiae Speaks On Release

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Edo State, Owere Dickson Imasogie, has urged Edo people not to read political meaning to Dr Tony Aziegbemi’s kidnap as it was clear that his abductors carried out the act for monetary gains.

He stated that he has visited the PDP Chairman…Read more

2027: INEC Begins CRV In Ogun, Seeks IPAC Support

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, on Tuesday, canvassed the support of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) for the commencement of the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye…Read more

Again, CBN Jerks Up Lending Rate To 24.75%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again upped the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 24.75 per cent by unanimous decision of all 12 members of the Monetary Policy Committee members.

The MPC decision is consistent with last month’s February MPC…Read more

2023 Polls: PDP Reads Riot Act, Demands List Of Anti-Party Members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has requested from state chairmen a list of party members who worked against its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike who is presently Minister of Federal Capital Territory…Read more

Wike: We’re Committed To Building Friendly Environment For Foreign Investments

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that his administration will remain committed to removing all bottlenecks that impede Foreign investments in Abuja.

The Minister said this on Tuesday in Abuja, when he received in courtesy visit…Read more

I’m Happy To Be Home, Edo PDP Chairman, Aziegbemi

The kidnapped Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi has expressed his appreciation to God for bringing him back home after spending nine days in the den of kidnappers.

New Telegraph recalls that Aziegbemi was kidnapped on Friday…Read more

2026: Crisis In Ekiti PDP As Chieftains Trade Words Over Political Ambition

Barely 48 hours after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State held a unity meeting to bring members together with a bid to reposition the party ahead of the 2026 governorship election, some stakeholders in the party have engaged in a war of words over political aspirations in the next dispensation.

The former Commissioner for Works in the State under the administration…Read more

Aiyedatiwa’s Kinsmen Applaud APC, Ondo Assembly On Promoting Peace

Kinsmen of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended the leadership of the Ondo State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) for fostering peace and development in the state.

The kinsmen of Aiyedatiwa on the auspices of Ilaje Development Summit Group…Read more

Akinterinwa, Edema Suspend Campaigns Over Akintelure’s Death

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, has suspended his political activities following the sudden death of fellow aspirant, Paul Akintelure.

Another aspirant, Hon Olugbenga Edema expressed shock over the sudden demise…Read more

Baltimore’s Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Baltimore’s bridge in the United States (US) has collapsed and vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River after a ship collided with a support pylon resulting in a potentially catastrophic situation.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Baltimore City Fire Department…Read more

2024: Ganduje Assures APC Must Win Ondo Guber Election

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the ruling party must win the next Ondo State governorship election.

The former Governor of Kano State stated this during a thank-you visit…Read more