Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Ramadan: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, as Public Holiday, in celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration…Read more

FG: 26,000 Children In Custodial Facilities Nationwide

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo,has revealed that 26,000 children have been held in custodial facilities across Nigeria over the past five years.

He explained that this number represents 30% of the total inmate…Read more

Abbas Decries Non-Remittance Of 5% Petrol, Diesel Pump Price To FERMA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed dismay over the continued violation of Section 14(1)(h) of the FERMA Amendment Act 2007, which mandates that 5% of the pump price of petrol and diesel be allocated to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and State Maintenance Agencies in a 40% and 60% ratio, respectively…Read more

Senate Passes Nat’l Identity Mgt Commission Repeal, Re-Enactment Bill

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of the report…Read more

Petrol Landing Cost Hits N843.28/L As MEMAN Backs Competition

The landing cost of petrol has surged to N843.28 per litre, according to the Major Energies Marketing Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

In its periodic bulletin released in Lagos on Wednesday…Read more

Edun Lauds AfDB’s Role In Nigeria’s Economic Growth

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has commended the African Development Bank (AfDB) for its pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s economic revitalization.

He made the commendation during a high-level meeting…Read more

We’ll Commence Natasha’s Recall Process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday announced it will commence the process for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following a petition issued by members of her constituency.

INEC, in a statement signed by its National Commissioner…Read more

Senate Steps Down Motion To Immortalize Humphrey Nwosu

The Senate on Wednesday stepped down on a motion seeking to immortalize the late Humphrey Nwosu, who served as Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and presided over the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election under former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida.

The motion, raised by Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South…Read more

Ex-Rivers LG Chairmen Visit Fubara, Declare Loyalty

The immediate past Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State on Wednesday paid a solidarity visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his private residence in Port Harcourt, declaring their “unflinching loyalty” to his leadership.

During the visit, they also sought divine intervention…Read more

Senate Seeks FG’s Intervention In High Cost Of Data Services

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to engage with telecommunications service providers to facilitate a downward review of data and other service costs.

The resolution followed a debate on a motion moved by Asuquo Ekpenyong…Read more

Fubara Slapping Democracy In The Face – APC

Amid widespread criticism and opposition trailing President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has defended the move, accusing suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of trampling on democracy.

President Tinubu invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution…Read moreRead more

Bill To Strip VP, Govs, Deputies Of Immunity Passes Second Reading

On Wednesday, a bill seeking to strip Vice Presidents, Governors and Deputy Governors of immunity passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

New Telegraph reports that the bills are to remove the immunity…Read more

Badaru Condoles With Gov Radda Over Mother’s Death

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, paid a condolence visit to the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Umar Dikko Umaru Radda, following the passing of his mother.

The Governor’s mother, Safara’u Umar Bare-Bari Radda…Read more

Don’t Manipulate Justice To Serve Parochial Interests – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged the judiciary to resist the temptation of manipulating justice to serve parochial interests, emphasizing that the third arm of government must not fail.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman…Read more

