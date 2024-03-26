Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 26 2024

Reps’ Write Over 50 Standing Committees To Submit Quarterly Reports

The House of Representatives Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation has requested over 50 standing committees of the House to submit their quarterly reports by March 31.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Obinna Aguocha disclosed this Monday…Read more

Akpabio Seeks IPU’s Voice In Ending Gaza-Israeli Conflict

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) to lend a strong voice to the restoration of lasting peace to war-torn Gaza.

According to a statement on Monday from the Media Office of the President of the Senate…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Govt Invites Gumi For Questioning

Barely 48 hours after the release of the abducted schoolchildren in Kuriga, Kaduna State, President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has invited renowned Kaduna-base Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for questioning.

New Telegraph reports that the controversial Islamic preacher…Read more

2026: Crisis In Ekiti PDP As Chieftains Trade Words Over Political Ambition

Barely 48 hours after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State held a unity meeting to bring members together with a bid to reposition the party ahead of the 2026 governorship election, some stakeholders in the party have engaged in a war of words over political aspirations in the next dispensation.

The former Commissioner for Works in the State under the administration…Read more

Gov Sule Speaks On State Police In Nigeria

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has revealed the financial implications of adopting state police in Nigeria.

the governor who ignited a discussion on the topic on Sunday suggested…Read more

No Ransom Was Paid To Secure Release Of Kuriga Schoolchildren – FG

The Federal Government on Monday said no ransom was paid for the rescue of the kidnapped schoolchildren from Kuriga village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris…Read more

Hajj T.Fare Hike: Tinubu Should Save 2024 Pilgrimage – CSO

With Sunday’s announcement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) of an upward review of Hajj 2024 fare, it has become imperative for governments at both the federal and state levels to quickly provide intervention, else, Hajj 2024 will suffer a collapse, Independent Hajj Reporters, says.

Hajj Commission, had earlier in December 2023 fixed a fare of N4.9 million…Read more

Senate Hails Army, Security Agencies Over Rescue Of Kuriga Pupils

Following a successful operation that resulted in the release of abducted students from LEA Primary School, Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army hailed the Army and other security agencies on Monday.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua…Read more

Binance Executive’s Escape From Custody – NSA

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has confirmed that the detained Chief Excutive of Officcer (CEO), Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla has escaped from custody.

The ONSA on Monday said Anjarwalla, who was a suspect…Read more

Invest Massively In Agriculture, Obi Urges Kebbi Govt

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has asked the Kebbi State government and stakeholders to invest massively in Agriculture.

Obi who made this known while speaking in the North West geopolitical zone…Read more

Ex-Minister Reveals Jonathan Was Never A Weak President

A former Minister of Youths and Sports Development during former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has clarified that the former President was not weak but took action to save the country from bloodshed after he lost his seat at the 2015 presidential election.

Abdullahi, a journalist and former Commissioner for Education in Kwara State…Read more

Kaduna: Gov Sani Distances Gumi From Rescue Of Kidnapped Kuriga Students

Following the release of the abducted schoolchildren in Kugira, Kaduna State on Sunday, Governor Uba Sani has distanced the renowned Kadduna-based cleric, Sheikh Gumi from the rescue mission that resulted in the release of the school pupils.

Governor Sani disclosed this on Sunday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics…Read more

JUST-IN: FG Files Tax Evasion Charges Against Binance

The Federal Government has initiated criminal proceedings against Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, New Telegraph reports.

The charges, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja…Read more

PRP Seeks Forensic Audit Of 2024 Budget, Recall Of Ningi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called for an immediate, independent, and comprehensive forensic audit of the 2024 budget process to uncover any instances of corruption, misappropriation, mismanagement and unfairness in the allocation of resources to constituencies across the country.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Mohammed Ishaq…Read more

NNPP To Abiodun: Stop Interfering In Our Party Issues

The National Leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun to steer clear of the party’s activities.

The party gave the warning on Monday while addressing the media.…Read more