Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 26

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, March 26th, 2026.

Obi Shouldn’t Have Been Allowed To Contest In 2023 – Ayo Salami

A former Court of Appeal President, Justice Isa Ayo Salami (rtd) has opined that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, shouldn’t have been permitted to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the party.

Justice Salami, who highlighted…Read More

2027: PDP Govs Shuns Wike’s Consensus Arrangement

The protracted leadership crisis confronting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was exacerbated on Tuesday as governors elected on the party shunned the consensus arrangement being pushed by the factional Chairman and Secretary aligned to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, stressing the route of legal redress and a thorough review of the process.

New Telegraph gathered that…Read More

2027: Gang That Brought Buhari To Power Will Remove Tinubu – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu has said the “Gang” that brought late former President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015 are ready to help the party’s presidential candidate defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In an interview on Arise News…Read More

PDP Crisis: Turaki Confirms Fresh Reconciliation Moves

On Wednesday, a faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) confirmed that a fresh reconciliation move aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis and further uniting aggrieved factions within the party.

Turaki, who made this disclosure…Read More

Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Eid Holiday In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Lagos for Abuja after marking the Eid-el-Fitri, following his historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

President Tinubu returned to…Read More

Akpabio Declares Support For Creation Of Anioma State

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared support for the creation of Anioma State, saying it will be good and progressive for the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

Speaking at the zonal congress…Read More

There’s Only One PDP, Wike Denies Split

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its national convention scheduled for March 29th and 30th, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports of a split in the party, insisting it remains united.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja…Read More

Release Or Prosecute Sheikh Sani Khalifa – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate release of Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Sani Khalifa Zaria, describing his continued detention without trial as a grave violation of his fundamental rights.

Atiku, in a statement by his media...Read More

Discos: Hydro Plants Not Generating Enough Power To Serve Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, has said Nigeria’s hydro plants are not generating enough power to serve the country.

He opined that one of the solutions…Read More

Despite Aggrieved Members In PDP, Convention Can’t Be Stopped – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said that, though there are aggrieved people within the fold of the party, the proposed national convention will go on as planned.

Wike disclosed this when he…Read More

FG Approves N32bn For PHCs, Reviews Ambulance Tariffs Under BHCPF

The Federal Government has approved the release of N32 billion for disbursement to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) for the first quarter of 2026 under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), in a move aimed at sustaining healthcare service delivery across the country.

It also endorsed a revision of…Read More

Insecurity: Border Security, Local Defence Tech Way To Go – CDS’

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has identified border security and indigenous technological advancement as fundamental elements in the nation’s future defence projection. ​

The defence chief stated this while…Read More

Resign Now, Gov Yusuf Tells Political Office Holders Contesting 2027 Polls

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has asked his appointees seeking to contest any political office to leave his Government.

The Governor directed them to…Read More

Otti Assures FG, AfDB Delegation Of Readiness To Commence ABSIID Projects

After paying its counterpart fund of N2 billion, Governor Alex Otti has moved to resolve all issues impeding the commencement of the Abia State Integrated Infrastructural Development (ABSIID) projects to enable acceleration of the projects across the State.

Governor Otti assured a delegation…Read More

Alleged Yelwata Massacre: Trial Of 9 Stalled After Defendant Slumps In Court

The trial of nine suspected terrorists linked to the June 2025 Yelwata killings was, yesterday, stalled after one of the defendants fainted in court.

Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, the 3rd…Read More