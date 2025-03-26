Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 26

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Nigeria Strengthens Cultural Ties With Uganda

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with Uganda.

This was made known by the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa…Read more

Slave Trade Back On African Soil – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has raised the alarm that the slave trade has returned to African soil with a “One-sided ferocity,” made even more obscene and blasphemous by being disguised as a religious mandate.

Speaking at the United Nations’ annual ceremony…Read more

Why We Created Specialty Healthcare C’ttee – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, said his leadership established the Committee on Specialty Healthcare as part of efforts to enhance comprehensive and improved healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He made this known during his remarks at the opening…Read more

Reps Advocate Increased Funding For NMCN, Other Regulatory Agencies

The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has called on the Federal Government to increase funding for healthcare regulatory agencies in Nigeria to enable them to deliver on their mandate and curb the activities of quacks.

Chairman of the Committee, Amos Magaji, made the call during…Read more

FG: Why Tinubu Is Promoting Farmers’ Settlement Estate Policies

The Federal Government on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu is promoting the policies of mega farms or settlement Estates to end the persistent clashes between farmers and herders to improve food production in the country.

Cornelius Adebayo, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer…Read more

A’Court Halts Action On Bayero, Sanusi Emirship Tussle

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday suspended all actions related to the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, following the transmission of the case records to the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous ruling delivered by a three-member panel of Justices…Read more

Reverse Emergency Rule In Rivers, ANPE Tells Tinubu

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has condemned the recent imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubuto reverse the decision and restore democratic governance in the State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Global President, Solomon Ola…Read more

Nat’l Sports Festival: Tinubu Flags Off Torch Of Unity Movement

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development in the country as he flagged off the Torch of Unity Movement for the 22nd National Sports Festival.

The sports festival, tagged the Gateway Games…Read more

Senate To Probe Abuse Of Federal Character Principle

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs to conduct a thorough investigation hearing into all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly also mandated…Read more

Shettima, FG Delegates Visit Gov Radda Over Mother’s Death

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday led a Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, following the passing of his mother, Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru, who died on Saturday at the age of 93.

Accompanying the Vice President were Usman Zannah…Read more

Trump Defends US NSA, Waltz Amid Signal App Scandal

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has defended his National Security Adviser (NSA), Mike Waltz, following the controversial Signal app scandal that has sparked outrage in Washington.

Trump described Waltz as a “Good man” who has learned…Read more

Reps Move To Remove S’Court In Election Dispute

The House of Representatives on Tuesday considered a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to make the Court of Appeal the final court disputes involving governorship, and National and State Houses of Assembly elections in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the bill sponsored by Nnamdi Ezechi…Read more

Natasha’s Recall: Petitioners Yet To Meet Constitutional Requirements – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it cannot proceed with the verification of signatures for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone because the constitutional requirements have not been met.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Sam Olumekun…Read more

NCoS: Senate Confirms Nwakuche New Comptroller-General

On Tuesday, the Senate ratified the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

The confirmation followed Nwakuche’s screening…Read more

Rivers: NLC, TUC Threaten Total Shut Down If Emergency Rule Is Not Reversed

The Organised Labour on Tuesday warned that it may be forced to take decisive action that could disrupt national economic activities if the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, is not reversed within a reasonable time frame.

The Labour union made this known in a statement…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

