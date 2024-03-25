Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 25 2024

Rivers Crisis: Wike Blows Hot, Says I’ll Defeat Political Harlots

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, has declared that he will keep up the fight against political harlots in the State.

The FCT Minister made the declaration on Sunday in Port Harcour

Parliamentary Diplomacy Critical To World Peace, Conflict Resolution – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has made a strong case for increased efforts in parliamentary diplomacy, stressing that it is critical to world peace.

According to a statement signed and forwarded to journalists

Oyintiloye Urges Tinubu To Intervene Cooking Gas Price Hike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has called on President Bola Tunubu to as a matter of urgency act quickly to address the nation’s high price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also referred to as cooking gas.

Oyintiloye who made the call on Sunday in Osogbo said he believed

Edo PDP Chairman’s Abductors Demand N500m Ransom

The abductors of the Edo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi, have reportedly demanded the sum of 500 million naira as ransom before he will be freed

The kidnappers were said to have opened talks with his family

Edo Guber: Diaspora APC To Mobilize Support For Okpebholo, Idahosa

Ahead of the Edo State Governorship election slated for September 22, 2024, the Diaspora Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Italy Pastor Mike Oputteh over the weekend expressed confidence that the ticket of Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon. Dennis Idahosa is a sure path to victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

He declared that Edo indigenes in Europe have been mobilized

Peter Obi React To Release Of 287 Abducted Kuriga Pupils

Peter Obi, the National leader of the Labour Party (LP) on Sunday reacted to the release of 287 school pupils of LEA school in Kuriga, Chikum Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who were abducted by terrorists on March 7.

Speaking on the successful rescue of the school children, the former governor of Anambra State

Tinubu Bars Advertorials, Celebrations On 72nd Birthday

Considering the spate of insecurity and criminalities in the country, President Bola Tinubu has barred his family members and supporters from placing advertorial messages and other forms of celebrations as he clocks 72 this Friday, March 29.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

Our Successes Made Possible By Peaceful Co-Existence Of Religious Adherents – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, ’Seyi Makinde, has attributed the successes recorded by his administration to the abiding peace among the various religious adherents in the state.

The governor said this on Saturday at the 10th Omituntun Annual Ramadan Lecture

Abduction: Govt Deploying Strategies To Ensure Safety In Schools – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration has commenced the deployment of requisite strategies to ensure that schools remained safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.

The President gave this assurance yesterday while responding

Ekiti PDP Restrategising To Bounce Back In Governance

The Ekiti State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is currently rearranging itself to take over the mantle of leadership in the state in the next dispensation.

It would be recalled that the state PDP has been engulfed

Abbas Hails Tinubu, Uba Sani, Security Agencies For Release Of Kuriga Students

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has hailed the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the release of the 287 students abducted in the Kuriga community of Kaduna State.

Governor Uba Sani, on Sunday morning, broke the news of the release

Presidency Reacts As 287 Kidnapped Students In Kaduna Regain Freedom

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the release of 287 kidnapped students in Kuriga, Kadina State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Governor of Kadina State

Hardship: Peter Obi Urges Nigerians To Pray For Divine Intervention

The national leader of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to use the final lap of the Lenten season to seek divine intervention for the country.

Obi who spoke in a statement issued via his official X account anchored

Inflation, Naira, interest rate top at MPC’s 2nd meeting under Cardoso

Some analysts say the aggressive tightening measures, which reflect the CBN’s firm commitment to reining in inflation, curbing Naira liquidity (currently at an all-time high of ₦93 trillion) attracting FX inflows and restoring exchange rate stability may be at variance with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to making credit available to the small and medium scale enterprises as well as double digit gross domestic products (GDP).

These and many more, according to sources close to the meeting would top

10 Months On: S’West, N’West, N’East dominate Tinubu’s appointments

With just a few days to clock 10 months in office, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has come under severe criticism for lopsided appointments of heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The North, East and South are unhappy that the man they all worked