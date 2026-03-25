Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 25

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, March 25th, 2026.

Convention: PDP Begins Sales Of Nomination Form

The faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commenced the sale of nomination forms ahead of the party’s forthcoming National Convention.

The PDP faction made this disclosure…Read More

2027: LP Zones Presidential Ticket To South

As the battle for the 2027 general elections draws closer, the Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday officially zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region of the country.

The Interim National Chairman of…Read More

APC Convention: 7,200 Delegates Expected At Eagle Square

About 7,200 delegates drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to attend the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold at Eagle Square in Abuja, on Saturday.

Party leaders, including the…Read More

2027: Gov Sule Gives Reasons For Considering Senatorial Seat

Barely 48 hours after his public declaration, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has opened up on why he is considering running for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat at the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s…Read More

Constitution Review Must Reflect Realities Of Our Time – ADC

The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, in a remark at the presentation of the report of the Constitution Review Committee set up by the party, stated that the constitution is not just a document, but “the soul of our collective aspirations.

“It defines who we are, what we…Read More

2027: Oyo APC Yet To Endorse Any Guber Candidate – Adelabu ‘s Aide

An aide to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, has dismissed as unfounded rumours suggesting that Senator Sharafadeen Alli has emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

He described the claims making…Read More

Alleged Fraud: El-Rufai Arrives Kaduna Court

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has arrived at the Federal High Court in Kaduna for his arraignment over alleged corruption-related offences.

New Telegraph reports that El-Rufai…Read More

Defection: Tinubu Assures End Of Banditry In Zamfara

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured people of Zamfara State that the issue of insecurity bedevilling the state will soon become a history as formidable strategies have been designed capable of conquering the remaining groups of bandits who disturb peace in the state.

The President, who was represented…Read More

Wike Pledges Support For Japanese Abuja Master Plan Review, Others

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has pledged to support Japanese agencies that are providing technical expertise to the ongoing review of the Abuja Master Plan and other developmental projects in FCT.

Wike disclosed this on Tuesday…Read More

APC Targets 10,000 Attendance For National Convention, 740 Delegates To Vote

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to host over 10,000 participants at its National Convention scheduled for Saturday, with 740 accredited delegates expected to vote for new members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

As part of preparations, the…Read More

New Electoral Guidelines’ll End Imposition Of Unpopular Candidates – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has reviewed the 2022 Electoral Regulations and Guidelines to sanitise party primaries and end the era of opaque processes that impose unpopular candidates on the electorate.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Joash…Read More

Fintiri’s Defection To APC: Inuwa Yahaya Joins Shettima, Party Leaders In Yola

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, joined the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and other top party leaders in Yola, Adamawa State, for the grand reception of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri into the ruling APC.

The event, held at the Ribadu…Read More

FG Targets Millions Of Youths For Skill Acquisition, Rallies Global Partners

The Federal Government has rallied global development partners, industry leaders, and policymakers to deepen investment in its ongoing skills acquisition drive targeting millions of Nigerian youths.

This came just as Vice President…Read More

Cardoso Advocates Regulators’ Collaboration To Tackle Cross-Border Risks

To stem the tide of cross-border risks in the African continent, Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has urged African financial regulators to strengthen cooperation in managing cross-border risks.

He also restated the CBN’s…Read More