Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 25

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Tinubu Committed To Enhancing National Security – Badaru

The Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to providing modern military equipment, prioritizing the welfare of personnel and training for operational effectiveness.

This minister stated this during the Opening Ceremony…Read more

JAMB Reschedules 2025 Mock UTME To April 10

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the date for the 2025 Mock UTME from April 5 to April 10, 2025.

A statement obtained by New Telegraphsigned by JAMB’s…Read more

Reps Assure FCT Traditional Rulers Of Adequate Funding

The House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has assured traditional rulers in the territory of its support for better funding of the traditional institution.

The committee also pledged to explore the possibility of giving legislative…Read more

Communal Crisis: Adeleke Inspects Conflict Zones

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered the immediate distribution of food and relief materials to displaced residents of Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin-Osun.

The Governor also directed the Commissioner of Police…Read more

Nigeria To Share Expertise With Bangladesh – Badaru

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said that Nigeria will collaborate with Bangladesh in defence, agriculture, and military cooperation.

This bilateral partnership, if further developed, will successfully…Read more

Lagos Govt Signs MoU With City Of London, FCDO

Lagos State Governor and Co-Chairman of the Lagos International Financial Center (LIFC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding Lagos and Nigeria’s economic prospects.

Speaking at the Lagos House, Marina, on Monday…Read more

Democracy Has Failed, Dying In Africa – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that democracy in Africa is not only failing but is on the verge of dying due to its disconnect from the continent’s values and realities.

Speaking on Monday at the 60th birthday colloquium…Read more

FG Equipping Youth With Globally Competitive Skills – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary skills to compete effectively on the global stage.

He outlined key areas for youth training, including…Read more

Jonathan Wins 2025 Founders Sunhak Peace Prize

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathanhas been named the winner of the 2025 Founders Sunhak Peace Prize.

According to a statement issued on Monday by his media aide…Read more

Tinubu Commends Ihedioha’s Contributions To Nigeria’s Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has commended former Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha, for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and development as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

LG Autonomy: Don’t Play Politics, Respect Court Ruling – Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has warned the Federal Government and State Governors against playing politics with the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to Local Governments.

Despite the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court…Read more

How Nwosu Laid Foundation For INEC’s Independence – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the late Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Humphrey Nwosu, laid the foundation for INEC’s independence by initiating the current three-tier structure of the Commission, with offices at the National, State, and Local Government levels…Read more

Rivers Emergency Rule: Betara Opens Up On $5,000 Distribution

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mukhtar Aliyu Betara, has clarified that the $5,000 he distributed to members of his committee was a Sallah gift and not a bribe to support the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Betara made this clarification in a post shared by a Nigerian…Read more

Ondo Govt Streamlines Revenue Collection

The Ondo State Government has concluded arrangements to deploy a digital platform to streamline the collection of taxes and other government-related payments across the State.

This follows a working agreement between the Ondo State…Read more

Kogi Jailbreak: Five Fleeing Inmates Recaptured – NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the recapture of five out of the 12 inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, in the early hours of Monday, March 24.

Spokesperson for the service, Abubakar Umar, who made this disclosure…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

