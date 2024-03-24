Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 24 2024

Late Ekwueme Would’ve Succeeded Shagari – Ganduje

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdulahi Ganduje has said that if not for the military intervention in 1983 late Vice President, Alex Ekwueme would have succeeded former President Shehu Shagari after eight years during the second Republic.

Ganduje who disclosed this at the APC mega rally in Nnewi

Sheath Your Swords, Yoruba Group Tells Gani Adams, Igboho, Others

Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, the Yoruba Alliance Forum (YAF), at the weekend urged the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho and many others that have been bothered by the recent viral audio content credited to Iba Gani Adams to sheath their swords and unite to fight the common enemies of Yoruba race.

The leaders of the pan-Yoruba organisation made the appeal

Kaduna Kidnapping: Uba Sani Meets Tinubu Over Abducted School Children

Weeks after the adoption of over 200 Kuriga schoolchildren and staff in Kaduna State, the Governor of the State, Sen. Uba Sani has formulated plans for the successful return of the students.

The Governor made this known when he met with President Bola Tinubu

Rivers APC Raises Concerns Over Fubara’s Performance

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has expressed apprehensions about the governance approach of Governor Siminialaye Fubara’s administration.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday in Port Harcourt

Why Ndi Igbo Must Defend Tinubu’s Govt – Kalu

The deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has urged the people of the southeast to defend and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving them a sense of belonging.

He also appealed to critics to soft pedal and endeavour

Kanu’s Family To FG: Name Those Who Collect, Spend N800m To Bring Him To Court

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal Government to name those who collect, spend and for what purpose, the alleged N800 million purportedly spent for every court appearance he makes.

The spokesman of the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke

Eno Gives Reasons Why He Can’t Fight Tinubu

Despite operating across different political party lines, Governor Umo Eno in Akwa Ibom State has revealed why he could not have political issues with President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

has given insight into why he would never engage President Bola Tinubu

Lai Mohammed Advocates Social Media Regulation To Curb Fake News

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has called on the Federal Government to hold social media platforms accountable by regulating activities of companies that allow misleading information to circulate unchecked.

Lai Mohammed made the call at the iRepresent International Documentary

Anambra Politically Isolated For 25 Years, Says Ganduje, Uzodimma

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma have described Anambra State as a state that has been in political isolation for twenty-five years.

The duo also accused the state of playing the lone ranger status

Eno: Why I’ll Continue To Support Tinubu’s Administration

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said that he will continue to support President Bola Tinubu’s Administration notwithstanding the party differences.

He also urged politicians and the general public to support and accord

Tinubu Assures To Support Every Nigerian Irrespective Of Party, Ethnicity Differences

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his government will support every citizen regardless of party affiliation, religious or ethnic considerations.

The Nigerian leader also said he would ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians

13 Fibroids Taken Out Of My Body, Toke Makinwa Narrates Ordeal

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that she underwent surgery to remove 13 fibroids from her body.

According to Toke, she had always known something was wrong

Edo Guber: Groups Alleges LP Ticket Went To Highest Bidder

A socio-political group in Edo State, “Obidient Movement”, on Saturday, alleged that the State Labour Party (LP) governorship ticket was sold to the highest bidder.

The group also raised concern over the conduct of the leadership

Ningi’s Budget Padding Exposure Deserves Emulation, Not Condemnation – Ejianya

Australia-based Nigerian publisher of 9News, Mr Obinna Ejianya, has urged members of the National Assembly and politicians in power to emulate Senator Ningi’s courage in exposing budget padding and other corrupt practices, rather than condemning it.

Describing Ningi's action as heroic and patriotic, Ejianya

JAMB Extends DE Registration By Two Weeks

The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday announced it has extended the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor