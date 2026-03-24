Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 24

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, March 24th, 2026.

ICPC To Arraign El-Rufai Over Allegation Of Fraud, Money Laundering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will on Tuesday, arraign former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna over alleged corruption-related offences.

The scheduled arrangement…Read More

State Police: NGF Submits Proposal For Review

Amid calls for State Police, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Sunday said it has submitted its contribution on the proposed framework to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, with the document expected to be transmitted to the National Assembly.

The Forum, in a statement issued…Read More

Atiku Visits Malami, Demands El-Rufai’s Release

The former Vice President and the 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has visited a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and called for the release of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking in a post via his official…Read More

APC Convention C’ttee Showcases Readiness, Backs Tinubu For 2027

Key figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed strong confidence in the party’s preparedness for its forthcoming national convention, declaring readiness to reclaim political dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after an environment-…Read More

Wike Most Qualified To Lead Tinubu’s Re-Election Campaign – APC Chief

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Barr Princewill Dike, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the Director-General of his 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) due to his track record as a politician who delivers results.

Dike, who spoke to journalists…Read More

2027: Tinubu, APC Will Struggle To Secure 20% Votes In Fair Election – Olawepo-Hashim

A prominent member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said President Bola Tinubu is fully aware that it will be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure 20 per cent of votes in a credible, free and fair election.

Olawepo-Hashim, who spoke…Read More

N868m Fraud: Court Sentences Ex-AGF Nwabuoku To 72 Years In Prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Anamekwe Nwabuoku, to 72 years imprisonment for money laundering.

Delivering the judgment on…Read More

Jang Declares Raymond Dabo Authentic PDP Chairman In Plateau

The former Governor of Plateau State and key leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Senator Jonah David Jang, has reaffirmed Chief Raymond Dabo as the authentic Chairman of the PDP in Plateau.

Senator Jang, in a statement…Read More

Eight Feared Dead As Terrorists Bombs Niger Bridge

No fewer than eight travellers were feared dead on Monday, March 23, after their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Niger State.

New Telegraph gathered that…Read More

2027: Group Vows To Mobilize 10m Votes For Tinubu, Shettima

A Group under the umbrella of All Kanuri Youth Renewed Hope Agenda (AKYRHA) has pledged to mobilise 10 million votes for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket across (19) nineteen Northern States come the 2027 general elections.

The Grand Patron and Chairman…Read More

Kano APC Reacts To Kwankwaso, Obi, Dickson Meeting

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the Eid-el-Fitr gathering hosted by the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which brought together Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Convention: APC Will Not Re-Zone President, VP Positions – Uzodimma

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Hope Uzodimma, has said the party will not re-zone the positions of President, Vice President and other political offices.

Speaking with journalists, after a…Read More

Ambode Seeks Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has declared his support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending what he described as bold economic reforms and decisive leadership.

Ambode, who made this remark…Read More

DSS, NSCDC, Police Seal NURTW HDQ Amid Leadership Crisis

Following the leadership crisis that has engulfed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Security operatives on Monday sealed off the national secretariat of the union in Abuja.

Personnel from the Nigerian Army…Read More

FA Probes Awoniyi’s ‘God Is Greatest’ Celebrations

Nigeria and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi may face disciplinary action from the English Football Association (FA) after displaying a religious message after his goal against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Nigerian international came…Read More